Séamus Power in the top five as Justin Rose leads Farmers Insurance Open

Séamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty

Ireland’s Séamus Power has made a strong start to the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour after a seven-under-par 65 to begin his tournament.

Coming off two made cuts in his previous two PGA Tour events, Power made eight birdies in his round at the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, including an impressive three birdies to finish his round.

The Waterford man does not have full PGA Tour status for this year, but a high finish this week would help his chances of making upcoming Signature Events on the schedule.

Everyone in the 147-man field plays one round at each course, then those who make the 36-hole cut spend the weekend on the South Course, with Power’s opening round the best of the day at the more difficult course.

Englishman Justin Rose breezed to a bogey-free, 10-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead.

Rose had ​five birdies on each nine at the North Course and could have tied the course record with a birdie at his final hole, the par-5 ninth. After hitting a greenside bunker, he failed to convert a ‍short birdie putt.

American Justin Lower is on nine under, with Max Greyserman and Japan’s ‍Hideki Matsuyama sharing third at eight under. Power is tied fifth on seven under.

Brooks Koepka shot one over 73 at the South Course in his first round back on the PGA Tour. After spending most of the last four years on LIV Golf, Koepka rejoined the PGA Tour this season by mutual agreement ⁠that included a financial penalty. This tournament marked his first start in a non-Major on tour since March 2022.