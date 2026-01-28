Golf

Brooks Koepka’s return to PGA Tour from LIV Golf shifts spotlight at Torrey Pines

Five-time major winner back in action as Schauffele tops rankings in the field

Brooks Koepka will return to PGA Tour action at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images
Philip Reid
Wed Jan 28 2026 - 15:343 MIN READ

The prodigal son is back on the PGA Tour, with five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka’s return to his original base tour for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines spiking the level of interest in the $9.6 million tournament in San Diego beyond the quality of the actual field.

Xander Schauffele, the world number six, is actually the best ranked player in the field but Koepka, the world ranked 255th on his comeback after a three-and-a half-year spell on the LIV circuit, who has moved the dial.

So, what did Schauffele make of moving into the shadows? What did he make of Koepka’s return?

“Yeah. I mean, it’s good. I don’t know Brooks like crazy well, but I’ve always gotten along with him. I think he wanted to be back and I think the Tour found a way to pave a path for himself and a few others ... I think it helps our Tour.

“It really just depends on who you’re asking and sort of how you’re looking at it, but from my shoes, I feel fortunate to be kind of where I’m at and it helps bolster the Tour. It’s not going to make the Tour weaker having a five-time Major [winner] just want to come back and play,” responded Schauffele in what sounded rather like a lukewarm embrace of Koepka’s comeback.

Anyway, others – among them Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy – have been rather more effusive in welcoming Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour and the player himself, who kick-starts his second coming with a tee time alongside Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa (5.32pm Irish time on Thursday) for the opening two rounds over the South and North Courses, has sought to ease back in, downplaying expectations.

“It feels good, I’m super grateful,” said Koepka, who admitted to a degree of nerves about the return to the fold but having no regrets about making that move to LIV in June 2022: “I don’t regret anything I do. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve always enjoyed the ride no matter where I’m at ... you also learn from anything, anything you’re doing, so I have no regrets. But at the same time, I’m excited for this new chapter, grateful to be out here.”

Brooks Koepka speaks to the media prior to the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 27, 2026. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images
Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour has come with some restrictions, including that he is not yet eligible for the megabuck signature events. But he felt that would be an incentive.

“I’ve got to play well. You play good golf, everything takes care of itself. I’d like to try to get in those signature events and play well, but I understand I’ve got to earn that and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Séamus Power is the only Irish player in the field, the Waterford man – who has made the cut in each of the past two weeks, in the Sony Open and the American Express – has been grouped with Mackenzie Hughes and Lanto Griffin for the opening two rounds (playing his first round over the South Course, with a 6.16pm Irish time tee off).

Philip Reid is Golf Correspondent of The Irish Times