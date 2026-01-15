Rory McIlroy says Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return indicative of LIV Golf decline

Brooks Koepka talks with Rory McIlroy at the 2023 US Open. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Masters champion Rory McIlroy believes Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour is indicative of a decline in LIV Golf.

The five-time Major winner’s swift reinstatement, less than a month after leaving his contract with the Saudi breakaway league a year early, has been widely welcomed by many of the top professionals.

His departure persuaded the PGA Tour to rewrite their rules to accommodate him within a specific penalty framework and even offer a window for the likes of fellow big names Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith to return.

McIlroy, whose first competitive round of the year saw him shoot a five-under 66 to lead the Dubai Invitational, said that showed the current state of play.

“It’s not as if they made any huge signings this year, is it?” the Northern Irishman told The Daily Telegraph.

“They haven’t signed anyone who moves the needle and I don’t think they will.

“I mean, they could re-sign Bryson for hundreds of millions of dollars, but even if they do, it doesn’t change their product does it?

“They’ll just be paying for the exact same thing. And they’ve lost Brooks.”