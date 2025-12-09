Rory McIlroy crowned after career Grand Slam season — wins sixth AGW Golf Writers’ Trophy

Rory McIlroy is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy’s career standout year – which saw him become the first European male golfer to complete the career Grand Slam when winning the Green Jacket at Augusta – has won him the AGW Golf Writers’ Trophy for an unprecedented sixth time.

The Northern Irishman finished his year’s work at the Australian Open last weekend, which brought to an end a remarkable season in which he not only won the Masters to join the exclusive six-man Grand Slam club but also included successes in The Players and the Amgen Irish Open, along with a starring role for Europe in winning the Ryder Cup at Bethpage among his achievements.

Members of the Association of Golf Writers voted in overwhelming fashion to reward the 36-year-old for a career-defining year of triumph in which he also won a seventh DP World Tour Race to Dubai order of merit title, pulling himself clear of the great Severiano Ballesteros and just one shy of Colin Montgomerie’s record tally of eight.

In response to the news McIlroy said: “I am honoured to win the Association of Golf Writers’ Trophy for 2025, a very special year for me and my family in winning the Masters to become the first European player to complete the career Grand Slam, an Irish Open, being part of Europe’s Ryder Cup win at Bethpage under Luke Donald’s captaincy and also claiming a seventh Harry Vardon Trophy. It has been a truly special year. I would like to thank the Association of Golf Writers for their support and commitment to golf.”

McIlroy’s previous wins in the AGW Golf Writers’ Trophy came in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2024. The AGW Golf Writers’ Trophy – as 2025 recipient – will be presented to McIlroy at the next annual dinner, in July 2026 at Royal Birkdale GC.

Olympic golf disruption reshuffles major-championship calendar for 2028

Golf’s return to the Olympics – brought back to the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 – has had a knock-on effect with scheduling changes of the Majors, the most obvious being the US PGA’s switch from August to a permanent slot in May.

And the 156th Open in 2028, at a venue yet to be confirmed, will – along with the ISPS Handa Senior Open and the AIG Women’s Open – make a temporary move from its traditional July date to avoid a clash with the Olympics in Los Angeles, which take place on July 19th-29th that year.

All three championships have been moved back for that year alone: The 156th Open will be held from July 30th-August 6th, the ISPS Handa Senior Open will be held from August 7th-13th, and the AIG Women’s Open from August 14th-20th.

Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our Major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions. We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all of the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028.

“We can also confirm that The Open will be returning to its normal mid-July dates in 2029.”

The 154th Open is due to be held at Royal Birkdale next July with the 155th Open at St Andrews in 2027.

Enniscrone Golf Club

Enniscrone crowned Ireland’s Golf Course of the Year at London awards

Enniscrone Golf Club has been chosen as the Golf Course of the Year for Ireland at the Golf Course Awards – with former tour player and Sky Sports Golf anchor Nick Dougherty performing the duties – at the Golf Course Awards held at the Emirates Stadium in London.

In their second year, the Golf Course Awards were established to challenge the traditional interpretation of what makes a great golf facility with a wide range of criteria – from sustainability and accessibility to innovation, design and year-on-year improvement – used in deciding the winners.

Enniscrone – with the spectacular Dunes Links, a championship course originally designed by Eddie Hackett which has hosted Irish men’s and women’s close championships and undergoing further subtle changes advised by the design team of McKenzie and Ebert – has also earned a reputation as one of the most welcoming clubs in the country.

‘This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team – from our staff to the many volunteers who have contributed so much over the years. Their commitment to excellence has helped shape the course into what it is today,” commented general manager Keith O’Neill on Enniscrone receiving the accolade.

Word of Mouth

“I know we’ve got two Hall of Famers in our group and on our team, but nobody’s bigger than anybody else, and we all pull for each other and play for each other. Bernhard [Langer] was ill at the start of the week and feeling poorly, but he rallied through. Alex [Cejka] has a bad back as well. Everybody played through the pain and did what they had to do. I’m extremely proud.” – Darren Clarke, the playing captain of Europe, after his side defeated the USA and an International team in the second edition of the Skechers World Champions Cup in Clearwater, Florida.

By the Numbers: 2

Dubliner Max Kennedy, playing on a sponsor’s invite, and Cork amateur Shane Kenneally, who has received a regional exemption, are the two Irish players in the field for this week’s Asian Tour event, the Saudi Open presented by PIF.

Social Swing

The most attended golf event in Australian history #AusOpenGolf #CrownAusOpen – a hat tip to themselves from the Australian Open social media team after 112,698 spectators attended the tournament in Melbourne, won by Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

“Noren on a heater since his return. Noren, Scott and Rose are 40 something Dads tearing it up" – Scottish tour professional Richie Ramsay on the Alex Noren’s form since returning from a six-month injury lay-off in May. Since then, the Swede has won twice (British Masters and BMW PGA) and his runner-up finish to Hideki Matsuyama in the Hero World Challenge saw him rise to 12th in the official world rankings.

“Congratulations to Kristoffer Reitan for his wire to wire victory at the 2025 Nedbank Golf Championship. No doubt an exciting final round that I know all the fans at Sun City appreciated. A career changing victory for Kristoffer. Thank you to everyone who made the tournament a special one, the golf course looked fantastic" – Gary Player applauding the Swede’s win in Sun City.

Know the Rules

Q: In a match between players A and B, A has played three strokes and B has holed out for four. Player A putts and their ball apparently comes to rest, but is overhanging the hole. After only five seconds, player B picks up A’s ball to return it to them. What is the ruling?

A: As player B moved player A’s ball before the 10-second waiting time ended, A’s ball is treated as holed with the previous stroke. Player B does not get a penalty for lifting the ball (this situation is covered under Rule 13.3b).

In the Bag: Kristoffer Reitan (Nedbank Championship)

Driver: Ping G440 Max (9 degrees)

3-wood: Ping G440 Max (15 degrees)

Irons: Ping iDi (3), Ping Blueprint S (4-9)

Wedges: Ping S259 (46, 50, 54 and 58 degrees)

Putter: Ping Harwood

Ball: Titleist ProV1

