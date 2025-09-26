Bethpage Diary: Fitzpatrick finds foursomes fit with Aberg as family watch on from afar

Finally, Matt Fitzpatrick found a way to win a foursomes match in the Ryder Cup … but, unfortunately, his parents were not at Bethpage Black to see their son partner Ludvig Aberg to an impressive opening day’s win over world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Former US Open champion Fitzpatrick’s parents, Russell and Susan, made the decision not to travel to New York after experiencing the verbal abuse to European players and family members at Whistling Straits four years ago.

Of their absence, Fitzpatrick – winning a foursomes match for the first time at the fourth attempt – said of his parents’ decision: “There is, obviously, a little bit of [the previous abuse]; they didn’t have a great experience in Whistling Straits … but the other thing is they didn’t really want to ruin that experience [of playing the Dunhill] because that’s obviously special to have that.”

Fitzpatrick and his brother Alex, who plays on the DP World Tour, along with their parents are due to tee up in the Dunhill Links pro-am in Scotland next week, an event played at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Of captain Luke Donald’s decision to hook him up with Aberg for the foursomes win by 5 and 3 over Scheffler and Henley, Fitzpatrick said: “I played well the last few months. Ludvig is nonstop playing well since he turned pro. Yeah, obviously it was a nice mix of tee-to-green and good putting, as well.”

Aberg, who made his debut on the winning team in Rome, claimed of the new-look pairing with Fitzpatrick: “I had a great partner.”

Patrick Cantlay drives from the first tee during the afternoon fourballs. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Hats off to Guardians as they nail Cantlay chant

The so-called Guardians of the Cup – a group of Europe fans who have brought their brand of humour and chanting to Ryder Cups over the years – hit a winning note of their own on the first day’s play at Bethpage.

When Patrick Cantlay made his appearance on the first tee, playing the morning foursomes with Xander Schauffele and then the afternoon fourballs with Sam Burns, the Guardians – clad in their customary yellow and blue – chanted:

“Cantlay’s got his hat on, hip hip hip hooray, Cantlay’s got his hat on, he must be getting paid.”

The lighthearted chant was aimed at Cantlay, who refused to wear a cap in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome where he was an advocate of USA players getting paid to play. This time, each American is getting $500,00, of which $300,00 is to be donated to a charity of their choice.

The Guardians were formed by a group of students from Nottingham University after Sam Torrance’s European team won the match at the Belfry in 2002. “Our inability to sing is no obstacle to our ambition!” is their own catchphrase.

Quote

“We know the Ryder Cup is going to be ebbs and flows, and I’ve got a lot of faith in our boys. Let’s see how this last match finishes up.” – USA captain Keegan Bradley after losing the morning foursomes 3-1 to Europe.

Number: 76

That’s the number of bunkers on the Black Course.