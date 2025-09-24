Bethpage Diary: Europe looking a cut above the United States in Ryder Cup fashion stakes

Not a shot has been hit in anger yet in this Ryder Cup ... but, so far, Europe would appear to be ahead in the fashion stakes at least, aided and abetted by the USA’s players all wearing white runners rather than dress shoes for the official banquet on Tuesday night.

On another fashion note, however, Europe have also shown some flair with the players kitted out in colours which act as reminders to past deeds: for example, Luke Donald’s men wore salmon polos with burgundy sleeves which the winning 1987 team at Muirfield Village, while Wednesday’s attire of light yellow with blue sleeves was a nod to the tops worn in the 2004 win at Oakland Hills.

“History and our unity and celebrating what we’ve done in the past and the legends that have kind of come before us is really important,” explained Donald of the mindset behind the colouring choices.

“I wanted to focus on that. This is going to be a difficult challenge. We haven’t come close to winning three out of the last four away Ryder Cups. It’s not been very close at all. That’s my job to bridge that gap.”

There’s more to come, with the pink shirts similar to those worn in Europe’s Miracle at Medinah win in 2012 also set to make an appearance.

Bethpage braces for deluge on eve of Ryder Cup

The impressive grandstands and corporate hospitality units which dominate Bethpage for this latest edition are testament to the work put in to the stage of an event which was first awarded to the Long Island course all of 12 years ago, back in 2013.

However, one factor can’t be taken for granted in any planning, that of the weather.

And the forecast of heavy rainfall on the eve of the match forced the moving of the final day’s play of the Junior Ryder Cup – with Cork teenager John Doyle on the European team – which was scheduled for the Black Course to be moved to Nassau County, where the first two days were held.

The forecast for Thursday gives a 90 per cent chance of rain in the Bethpage area, up to a quarter of an inch, with accompanying thunderstorms. Thankfully, the forecast for the three days of the match look much better, although there is a 24 per cent chance of showers on Sunday’s final day of 12 singles.

Quote

“Shane sometimes just calls me Nicolai and then he’s like, ‘Oh, Rasmus is here’. It’s all right. It is what it is. I’m used to it. I’ve been used to it for 20 years now. So, it doesn’t really bother me” – Rasmus Hojgaard namechecking Shane Lowry for being one of those guilty of getting him mixed up with twin brother Nicolai.

Number: 4/1

There are four rookies on the United States team – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, JJ Spaun and Cameron Young, compared to just one – Rasmus Hojgaard – on the European team.