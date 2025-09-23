Elder statesman Justin Rose putting in the hard yards to keep up with Ryder Cup young bucks

Justin Rose of Team Europe celebrates on the 15th green during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Age is just a number, right? Well, 45-year-old Justin Rose is living proof that age is no barrier to performing at elite levels in golf. The Englishman is set to play in his seventh Ryder Cup match where he will be the oldest player in the team room.

Indeed, he is nine years older than the most-senior member of Team USA, Russell Henley, who is 36.

Rose, who is 14th in the world rankings, has enjoyed a tremendous season. It has included a win in the FedEx St Jude Championship – his 12th career success on the PGA Tour – and a runner-up finish to Rory McIlroy in the Masters.

Of maintaining his competitiveness, Rose explained: “There are so many factors to this game. I don’t think you can compete at the highest level of the game without having most of them intact, whether that’s your long game, short putt, mental side, physical side . . . I’ve seen the guys get better every single year for the last number of years.

“The level of consistency that some players are playing at is phenomenal. So it’s hard, for sure. I think all areas of my game have probably been taken care of and been a priority for me in some ways.

“I think as you get older, the skills are there but the access to them becomes harder, if that makes any sense. You’ve got to fight a little bit harder on the diligence side of things. I feel like [I’m] even more disciplined now, fortunately, than I was when I was younger.

“I’d love to be indulging in a few more fun activities at this point in my life, but I feel like I’m having to be even more focused and that needs to be underpinned by love for the game. If you don’t love the game, it becomes work and it still doesn’t feel like work. I think that’s how I’m able to keep doing the requisite work that’s required to keep being able to compete.”

Warning: Ryder Cup photo opportunities just went downhill

The famous warning sign at Bethpage Black will be removed for the Ryder Cup as it is considered too much of a distraction for fans. Photograph: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The original of the species – the sign which proclaims Bethpage’s Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers” – has been removed from the railing by the first tee for this week’s Ryder Cup. This has been done for “logistical” reasons.

The PGA of America felt that leaving the sign in place during the Ryder Cup would have led to congestion issues at the spot, where spectators were likely to gather for photo opportunities.

Instead, the sign has been temporarily removed from the railings and moved to the Ryder Cup Fan Zone in Manhattan where it forms part of the exhibits on show in the Rockefeller Center.

The PGA of America has positioned a number of larger imitation signs bearing the famous quote at various points at Bethpage for photographs. It’s just they’re not the real deal!

For those who like to view and sip

The people behind Elijah Craig – the official bourbon of the Ryder Cup – have concocted a new cocktail for spectators to sip in the company’s speakeasy in the fan village at Bethpage.

It’s called The Mulligan and is made with Elijah Craig bourbon, iced tea and lemonade. The tipple is served with a slice of lemon and a flag pin.

Word of Mouth

“We’re so lucky to have José be a part of it because the legend of Seve comes so alive when he’s there to tell you the stories and tell you what happened. If anybody else is trying to explain what he was and what happened in some of those team rooms, I almost feel like he comes short. And I get a little extra lucky because even though his English is very good, he can put a lot more meaning into it in Spanish.

Team Europe's Jon Rahm celebrates with the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone golf club in Rome two years ago. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

“I hear the stories and I can say in Spanish a little bit extra feeling to it which is even better – it’s just a little bit higher and brings it even more alive, which is incredible. I’ve heard many of the stories with different people and every time I hear it, it’s like for the first time. The goosebumps come . . . he’s an integral part of our team.” – Team Europe’s Jon Rahm on the special influence of José Maria Olazabal in Luke Donald’s backroom team and how his stories of Seve Ballesteros continue to provide inspiration.

By the Numbers

7 The number of courses to have hosted a Ryder Cup, US Open and US PGA Championship (Bethpage Black, Scioto, Pinehurst No 2, Oak Hill, Oakland Hills, Medinah and Hazeltine National).

1,477 That’s the acreage of Bethpage State Park on Long Island, New York, which consists of five golf courses (including the Black course which plays host to the Ryder Cup), tennis courts, hiking and biking trails.

In the Bag

Viktor Hovland - The Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland with the trophy and all of his European teammates' partners following the Ryder Cup in Rome in 2023. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Driver – Ping G440 LST (9 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade Sim Ti (13.5 degrees)

5-wood – TaylorMade Sim Ti (19 degrees)

Utility – Titleist U505 (driving iron 20 degrees)

Irons – Ping i210 (5-PW)

Wedges – Ping S159 (50, 56 degrees), Ping Glide 2.0 (60 degrees)

Putter – Ping PLD DS72

Ball – Titleist ProV1

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule of play

Friday, September 26th

7.10am (12.10pm Irish time): Morning foursomes (7.10, 7.26, 7.42, 7.58)

12.25pm (5.25pm Irish time): Afternoon fourball (12.25, 12.41, 12.57, 1.13)

Saturday, September 27th

7.10am (12.10pm Irish time): Morning foursomes (7.10, 7.26, 7.42, 7.58)

12.25pm (5.25pm): Afternoon Fourball (12.25, 12.41, 12.57, 1.13)

Sunday, September 28th

12.02pm-2.03 pm (5.02pm-7.03pm Irish time): Singles matches (11-minute intervals)