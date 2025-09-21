Golf

Rain forces cancellation of LPGA Tour event with Leona Maguire one shot off lead

Michael Kim wins thrilling French Open on DP World Tour

Leona Maguire of Ireland plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty
David Gorman
Sun Sept 21 2025 - 16:52

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship has been cancelled due to heavy rain this weekend and a less-than-desirable forecast, the LPGA announced Sunday morning, with Leona Maguire only one shot off the lead.

Dangerous weather conditions suspended play in the second round at 3.25pm local time on Saturday at Pinnacle Country Club.

“The course received 3.25 [inches] of rain last night and after having assessed the golf course and consulted with our meteorologist and superintendent, the golf course is unplayable,” the LPGA said in a statement. “Based on the weather forecast for the remainder of today and all-day Monday and Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that 36 holes could be completed to make it an official event.

“As a result, the decision has been made to cancel the remainder of the tournament, with only player’s 18-hole score counting.”

With scores reverting to 18 holes, the scheduled 54-hole event will be unofficial with no CME points awarded. The LPGA will later announce how the purse will be distributed.

Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu of Japan each carded an eight-under-par 63 in the first round, with Leona Maguire a shot behind after a first-round 64.

On the Ladies European Tour, a star was born as Canadian 16-year-old Anna Huang won the La Sella Open by seven shots after a final round of 69. Ireland’s Lauren Walsh finished in fifth place after a 72 on Sunday.

On the DP World Tour, American Michael Kim holed a clutch 16-foot par putt on the last to finish a shot ahead of home favourite Jeong weon Ko and Elvis Smylie to win the French Open at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche.

Five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka finished alone in fourth on 14 under after leading on his own with four holes remaining, but fading in the finish.

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times