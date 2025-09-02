Irish Open tee-times: Fans set for early start at The K Club if they want to catch the stars

Brooks Koepka shakes hands with Shane Lowry on the 18th hole green after finishing the second round of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina back in May. Photograph: Krista Jasso/Getty Images

Golf fans will need to be up with the lark to catch the stars on the opening morning of the Amgen Irish Open, with three Irish Major winners going off one after the other from the 10th tee at The K Club.

Pádraig Harrington leads the charge, off at 7.40am alongside Jhonattan Vegas from Venezuela and France’s Adrien Saddier, before Shane Lowry is joined by five-times Major winner Brooks Koepka and another French golfer in Martin Couvra in the next three-ball at 7.50am.

Lowry played alongside Koepka in the opening two rounds of the US PGA Championships at Quail Hollow, although that won’t be much of a talking point come Thursday as both players missed the cut in North Carolina, as did the third member of the three-ball, Rickie Fowler.

Rory McIlroy, the other five-times Major winner in the field and the most recent after securing the Grand Slam at Augusta in April, tees off at 8am alongside South African Thriston Lawrence and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan.

Irish amateur John Doyle will play alongside Martin Trainer of the USA and Norway’s Andreas Halvorsen, teeing off the 10th at 9.10am.

Tom McKibbin’s return to DP World Tour action gets under way at 12.50pm on Thursday from the first tee alongside England’s Laurie Canter and exciting Chinese star Haotong Li.

He will be followed by Séamus Power off the first tee, with the Waterford golfer joined by Ryder Cup-bound Tyrrell Hatton and his fellow English golfer Marco Penge, one of the form players on the DP World Tour this season.

There are a total of 11 Irish golfers in action at The K Club, with Doyle joining 10 professionals.

Rory McIlroy plays a shot during a practice round at The K Club ahead of the Irish Open. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Tee times

1st tee Thursday (10th tee Friday)

7:30am/12:30pm: Dan Bradbury (Eng), Robert Moran (Irl), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

7:40am/12:40pm: Matteo Manassero (Ita), Jesper Svensson (Swe), Pablo Larrazábal (Esp)

7:50am/12:50pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Johannes Veerman (USA), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

8am/1pm: Brandon Wu (USA), Paul O’Hara (Sco), Deon Germishuys (RSA)

8:10am/1:10pm: Alexander Knappe (Ger), Gavin Green (Mas), Robin Williams (RSA)

8:20am/1:20pm: Davis Bryant (USA), David Micheluzzi (Aus), MJ Daffue (RSA)

8:30am/1:30pm: Jorge Campillo (Esp), Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

8:40am/1:40pm: Oliver Lindell (Fin), Aaron Cockerill (Can), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)

8:50am/1:50pm: Sean Crocker (USA), Casey Jarvis (RSA), Jeff Winther (Den)

9am/2pm: Angel Ayora (Esp), David Ravetto (Fra), Dylan Frittelli (RSA)

9:10am/2:10pm: Todd Clements (Eng), Yuto Katsugawa (Jpn), Julien Guerrier (Fra)

9:20am/2:20pm: Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ryggs Johnston (USA), Darius Van Driel (Ned)

9:30am/2:30pm: Thomas Aiken (RSA), Martin Laird (Sco), Julien Brun (Fra)

12:30pm/7:30am: Grant Forrest (Sco), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)

12:40pm/7:40am: John Parry (Eng), Thomas Detry (Bel), Connor Syme (Sco)

12:50pm/7:50am: Laurie Canter (Eng), Tom McKibbin (NI), Haotong Li (Chn)

1pm/8am: Séamus Power (Irl), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Marco Penge (Eng)

1:10pm/8:10am: Luke Donald (Eng), Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1:20pm/8:20am: Richard Mansell (Eng), Thorbjørn Olesen (Den), Daniel Hillier (NZ)

1:30pm/8:30am: Danny Willett (Eng), Max Kennedy (Irl), Patrick Reed (USA)

1:40pm/8:40am: Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den), Conor Purcell (Irl)

1:50pm/8:50am: Andrea Pavan (Ita), Marcel Siem (Ger), Yannik Paul (Ger)

2pm/9am: Frederic Lacroix (Fra), Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Matti Schmid (Ger)

2:10pm/9:10am: Francesco Laporta (Ita), Clément Sordet (Fra), Tom Vaillant (Fra)

2:20pm/9:20am: Marcus Armitage (Eng), Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (Esp), Nathan Kimsey (Eng)

2:30pm/9:30am: Niklas Lemke (Swe), Ugo Coussaud (Fra), Jayden Schaper (RSA)

10th Tee Thursday (1st Tee Friday)

7:30am/12:30pm: Shaun Norris (RSA), Niklas Norgaard (Den), Daniel Brown (Eng)

7:40am/12:40pm: Pádraig Harrington (Irl), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Adrien Saddier (Fra)

7:50am/12:50pm: Shane Lowry (Irl), Brooks Koepka (USA), Martin Couvra (Fra)

8am/1pm: Rory McIlroy (NI), Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Kristoffer Reitan (Nor)

8:10am/1:10pm: Jordan Smith (Eng), Eugenio Chacarra (Esp), Ryan Gerard (USA)

8:20am/1:20pm: Adrian Meronk (Pol), John Catlin (USA), Ross Fisher (Eng)

8:30am/1:30pm: Calum Hill (Sco), Angel Hidalgo (Esp), Andy Sullivan (Eng)

8:40am/1:40pm: Nacho Elvira (Esp), Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (Ger), Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)

8:50am/1:50pm: Mikael Lindberg (Swe), Richard Sterne (RSA), Richie Ramsay (Sco)

9am/2pm: Simon Forsström (Swe), Joost Luiten (Ned), Ewen Ferguson (Sco)

9:10am/2:10pm: John Doyle (Irl, am), Martin Trainer (USA), Andreas Halvorsen (Nor)

9:20am/2:20pm: Dylan Naidoo (RSA), Sam Bairstow (Eng), Joel Girrbach (Sui)

9:30am/2:30pm: Joe Dean (Eng), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Jordan Gumberg (USA)

12:30pm/7:30am: Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Matthew Baldwin (Eng), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

12:40pm/7:40am: Mark Power (Irl), Kazuma Kobori (NZ), Ben Schmidt (Eng)

12:50pm/7:50am: Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Alexander Levy (Fra), Jens Dantorp (Swe)

1pm/8am: Scott Jamieson (Sco), Ryan Brehm (USA), Pierre Pineau (Fra)

1:10pm/8:10am: Elvis Smylie (Aus), Brandon Stone (RSA), Alejandro Del Rey (Esp)

1:20pm/8:20am: Björn Åkesson (Swe), Jannik De Bruyn (Ger), Troy Merritt (USA)

1:30pm/8:30am: Matthias Schwab (Aut), Callum Shinkwin (Eng), Ivan Cantero (Esp)

1:40pm/8:40am: Marcel Schneider (Ger), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Jeong weon Ko (Kor)

1:50pm/8:50am: Ricardo Gouveia (Por), Jason Scrivener (Aus), Manuel Elvira (Esp)

2pm/9am: Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Andrew Wilson (Eng), Darren Fichardt (RSA)

2:10pm/9:10am: Romain Langasque (Fra), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Fabrizio Zanotti (Par)

2:20pm/9:20am: Dale Whitnell (Eng), Jack Senior (Eng), Joel Moscatel (Esp)

2:30pm/9:30am: Alex Maguire (Irl), Hamish Brown (Sco), Zander Lombard (RSA)