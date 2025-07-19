The Open live updates: Scottie Scheffler leads by a stroke at Portrush, Rory McIlroy seven adrift

Leaderboard

-10 Scheffler

-9 Fitzpatrick

-8 Harman, Li

-5 Gotterup, R Hojgaard, MacIntyre, Hatton, English

Irish

-3 McIlroy

+1 Lowry (8)

The leaders’ tee times:

2.30 Rory McIlroy, Jordan Smith

2.45 Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Hojgaard

2.55 Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup

3.05 Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

3.15 Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard

3.25 Brian Harman, Li Haotong

3.35 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

John Parry (-3) has had a hole in one at the 13th, the first of the week!

Corey Conners had an exceptional round today, his 66 lifting him to -4. Henrik Stenson is in fine shape too, picking up four strokes to move to -3 after 15 holes.

And there’s rarely been a dull moment in Bryson DeChambeau’s round so far - he dropped a shot at the first after his tee shot went out of bounds, then birdied four of the next six holes, but a bogey at the 13th has seen him drop to -1.

Afternoon all, welcome to day three of the Open at Portrush where Scottie Scheffler didn’t just cope with miserable conditions yesterday, he thrived in them. His 64 was his lowest ever round at a major and left him a shot clear of Matt Fitzpatrick at the top of the leaderboard. Brian Harman, the 2023 Open champion, and Li Haotong are another stroke back, three ahead of a group of five players on five under.

As Johnny Watterson puts it, Rory McIlroy “put his adoring gallery through the wringer again” on Friday before steadying the ship to finish on -3, but Shane Lowry had a nightmarish conclusion to his day when he incurred a two strokes penalty for causing his ball to move during a practice swing on the 12th hole. That turned his round of 70 in to a 72, leaving him on level par - and he’s down to +1 after a bogey at the second today.

Johnny and Philip Reid fill you in on Friday’s events:

