US Open: Tee times, what TV channel is it on, weather, players to watch

When and where is it on?

The 2025 US Open will be on from Thursday, June 12th until Sunday, June 15th at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh.

How can I follow it all?

Sky Sports have the rights to the US Open, like the other three Majors, and will start their coverage at 11.30am on Thursday and Friday, and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. You can also follow live updates on The Irish Times live blog.

What are the tee times?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will play together for the first two rounds of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

The Irish duo will go off the 10th tee at 12.40pm Irish time on Thursday (7.40am local), and off the first tee at 6.25pm on Friday (1.25pm local) alongside former champion Justin Rose.

READ MORE

World number one Scottie Scheffler will play with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa at 6.25pm on Thursday and 12.40pm on Friday.

Selected times

First round (US unless stated)

Off 1st tee (10th tee Friday times in brackets)

12.29pm (6.14pm) Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau

6.25pm (12.40pm) Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Off 10th tee (1st tee Friday times in brackets)

12.18pm (6.03pm) Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

12.40pm (6.25pm) Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (N Irl)

6.14pm (12.29pm) Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Dustin Johnson

[ Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to play together for first two rounds of US OpenOpens in new window ]

How many Irish players are playing?

Just the two, and playing together in the same group makes the Irish interest window much more condensed. Down from five Irish at the US PGA Championship.

What are their chances?

There are question marks after Rory McIlroy, who has had an indifferent spell of form since winning the Masters. The belief was that McIlroy finally winning the Green Jacket would free him up for the rest of the year, but the Holywood man has admitted to lacking motivation since Augusta. He missed the cut at the Canadian Open by a big margin, it was his worst placing in any PGA Tour tournament since 2013, as his driving game particularly struggled.

Shane Lowry during his final round of the 2016 US Open in Oakmont. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Take away his driver superpower and he seems mortal. With Oakmont a stern test off the tee, McIlroy must sort out that part of his game quickly if he is to contend this week. Lowry is having a fine season in the United States, showing brilliant consistency, but he has not got over the line to win. Nine years ago, he led the US Open at Oakmont by four strokes heading into the final day before fading badly with a 76 to lose by three to Dustin Johnson. Lowry will expect to challenge for the title given his current form and his previous experience of shooting a 65 on one of the toughest courses in the world.

[ Oakmont designers wound the clock back 100 years to give iconic course a new feel for US OpenOpens in new window ]

Can anyone beat Scottie Scheffler?

Scheffler keeps getting better and better after he followed up his dominant Major win at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with another signature tournament win at Memorial a few weeks ago. After a slow start to the season when recovering from injury, the American has not been out of the top 10 since March, winning three of his last four events. He is the heavy favourite for his first US Open title and a fourth Major, but two LIV players may prove his closest rivals – Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm – who drive the ball exceptionally well and know how to navigate a US Open challenge.

What is the weather forecast for Oakmont?

After a lot of rain in the build-up, the weather is warm and dry for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures of up to 28 degrees. Rain is expected at the weekend, with hardly any wind forecast for the week.

What is the US Open winner’s prize?

The 2025 purse has yet to be unveiled, but last year the winner DeChambeau got $4.3 million for beating McIlroy by a stroke. They win the US Open trophy, an 18-inch-tall, sterling silver trophy which dates back to 1895.