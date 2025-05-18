PGA Championship Round 4 live updates: Scottie Scheffler leads by three on final day at Quail Hollow

Scheffler (-11) hit a beautiful drive down the right side of the first fairway. Noren (-8) finds centre cut. The Swede has 10 victories on the DP World Tour. He tore his hamstring earlier this season and was out for four months. He spent that time coaching a softball team. As you do.

American Ben Griffin (-6) is an early mover on the course, four under through eight holes. Scheffler makes his way to the first tee, alongside Noren.

A bit of club throwing.

Max Homa threw his club down the fairway after a poor shot 😬 pic.twitter.com/s1yMwJtMJK — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 18, 2025

Out of context PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/XhNM2CtMt2 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 18, 2025

McIlroy’s just completed his final round, an hour before the leaders go out. McIlroy shot a one over par, 72, four bogeys and three birdies to finish on three over for the tournament, one ahead of his Holywood clubmate Tom McKibbin, who closed with an eventful two over par, 73.

McKibbin suffered four straight bogeys from the second to the fifth, responded with birdies on seven, eight, 10 and 12 before, dropping shots on 16 and 17, two of the three holes on the dreaded Green Mile closing stretch of holes. He closed out his tournament with a gutsy five-foot par putt on 18.

Tee times (US unless stated)

7.20: Jon Rahm (Esp), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

7.30: Davis Riley, JT Poston

7.40: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren (Swe)

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times Golf Blog of the final round of the US PGA Championship from Quail Hollow. Can anyone catch world number one Scottie Scheffler who takes a three-shot lead into the final 18-holes? Sweden’s Alex Noren is his nearest pursuer. John O’Sullivan here, and I will attempt to answer these and other questions during the time it takes Scheffler to get from his opening tee shot to the final putt on the 18th green.

In other golfing news the Dublin Journalists will be trimming the rough at Moyvalley golf course tomorrow, a selfless act on behalf of the participants. While the quality won’t be the same, some of the swearing might be a similar vintage especially if there are any ‘mud-balls’ and there’ll definitely be three-putts with the probability of ‘four-stabs.’

Scheffler’s best finish at the US PGA was a couple of years ago when he was tied second alongside Victor Hovland behind the eventual winner Brooks Koepka. A double US Masters winner (2022, 2024), Scheffler will be hoping to take the second step towards a Grand Slam by claiming the Wannamaker Trophy, which goes to the winner at Quail Hollow.

Speaking of which, golf’s most recent Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy, who completed golf’s greatest feat in claiming all four Majors by winning the US Masters, was a four-time winner at Quail Hollow and a favourite this week but his post Augusta celebrations perhaps left him a little under-tuned at least that’s the way his game looked this week.