PGA Championship Round 2 live leaderboard: updates as Vegas leads and Irish have to make up ground

Round 2 tee times for Irish in action (Irish times):

Off 10th tee

2.06pm: T Kanaya, C Bezuidenhout, T McKibbin (-1)

5.25pm: L Donald, P Harrington (+2), M Kaymer

Off 1st tee

5.41pm: A Chi, P Fishburn, S Power (+1)

6.03pm: B Koepka, R Fowler, S Lowry (+2)

6.47pm: R McIlroy (+3), X Schauffele, S Scheffler

Leaderboard:

-7 J Vegas

-5 C Davis (7), R Gerard

-4 T Hatton (5) S Jaeger, A Smalley, R Fox, L Donald

Everyone is chasing Jhonattan Vegas, the Venezuelan birdied five of the last six holes for a stunning, seven under 64, and a two-shot lead over American Ryan Gerard and Australia’s Cam Davies. They in turn are one shot clear of Adam Scott, English duo Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai and American Michael Thorbjornsen.

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times Golf Blog for day two of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. John O’Sullivan here and later you will have Johnny Watterson guiding you today’s play.

It’s a big day for the Irish competitors, the best of which on day one was Holywood’s Tom McKibbin (-1) who shot a first round 70. He’s started his second round on the 10th, and caught a left fairway bunker 319 yards from the tee.

Rory McIlroy, a four-time winner at Quail Hollow and the US Masters champion, came into the tournament burdened by expectation, his and others, but his swing was very much out of sync yesterday as he struggled to a three over 73, a double bogey on the 16th hole, his seventh, the start of his troubles. He had a big dose of the ‘lefts,’ off the tee, while his iron play didn’t have its usual accuracy. The putter was cold, cold, cold.

Padraig Harrington the 2008 US PGA champion signed for a two over 73, the same number as Shane Lowry who fought hard from three over at one stage without getting much reward. Seamus Power had a rollercoaster front nine for him – the back nine on the course – on the opening day which included an eagle, double bogey, birdies and bogeys; it was hard to find a par. He eventually finished with a respectable 72.