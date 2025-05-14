US PGA Digest: Scheduling clash deprives Quail Hollow of John Daly, but golf’s ‘Lazarus’ will be back next year

Among the former US PGA Championship winners who won’t be in action at Quail Hollow this week is John Daly. Back in 1991 at Crooked Stick, Daly left the golfing world gobsmacked when he won the tournament having been the ninth – ninth! – alternate to get into the field.

Instead of making his way to North Carolina, Daly, who’s not best pleased about the scheduling clash, will be playing in Alabama at The Tradition, one of the senior tour’s majors. We won’t, then, be treated to a repeat of Valhalla last year when, as The Athletic reporter Gabby Herzig counted, he ate four Snickers bars and smoked two packets of cigarettes during his opening round of 82 – after which he withdrew.

Daly, of course, has been through the mill over the years. By his calculation, the operation he had on his left hand in January pushed him towards the 20 mark in procedures, while he also needed treatment for bladder cancer.

There’s no stopping him, though. The 59-year-old has insisted he will play at next year’s US PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas. “I’m like Lazarus,” he said. “I keep coming back from the dead. Waking up is a win for me.”

Past winners rewarded for having appetite to succeed

Much like the Masters, US PGA Championship winners get to choose the menu for the following year’s champions’ dinner. Unlike the Masters, they don’t have to pay for it themselves.

The honour fell to Xander Schauffele on Tuesday evening after his 2024 triumph. His menu included smoked goat cheese dates, clams, steak, blackened jumbo shrimp, sweet potatoes, banana split and strawberry shortcake. Quit drooling.

Part of the tradition is that the defending champion also give a gift to his fellow former winners. Schauffele opted to present them with a box of fancy cigars.

Past gifts have included Bose speakers (Rory McIlroy), cowboy boots made from – what else – ostrich leather (Rich Beem) and Fabergé martini glasses (Phil Mickelson). Nothing topped Pádraig Harrington’s pressie in 2009, though. After feeding the gang beef stew braised in Guinness and grilled salmon with champ, he presented them all with a bodhrán.

As Beem said to AP at the time, Harrington told them: “In the hands of the right Irishman, its makes a lovely sound. In the hands of a six-year-old, I’m not so sure. You might want to keep it on a high shelf.” You’d guess that’s where they’ve remained ever since.

Title could be Scheffler’s to lose, barring any nasty surprises

Scottie Scheffler in a police booking photo after his arrest at Valhalla Golf Course last year. Photograph: Getty Images

Brandel Chamblee, as we know, is never shy about expressing an opinion. The former golf professional has been working as a commentator and pundit for over 20 years and has zero doubts about who will win at Quail Hollow this week – barring any mishaps.

“It took one of the most bizarre incidents I’ve ever heard of to topple him off of that momentum that he had going into the PGA last year,” he said of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest on the morning of his second round at Valhalla.

“It took an equally bizarre incident cutting the ravioli,” he said of Scheffler’s efforts to make the dish from scratch at Christmas, using a wine glass to roll the dough... resulting in a punctured palm in his right hand.

“If he doesn’t get run over by a water buffalo this week going from his car to the golf shop, I just don’t see how they’re going to beat him.”

So, unless he spots a black cat while walking under a ladder after opening an umbrella indoors, the title will belong to Scheffler.

Matsuyama makes light of downpour

As our own Denis Walsh put it, the downpours during Monday’s official practice at Quail Hollow “would have tested Noah’s nerve”. The afternoon deluge left the course waterlogged.

Putting practice seemed a bit pointless as the greens resembled lakes, but did that stop Hideki Matsuyama from persevering? Hell no. While the vast bulk of the field were inside drying off, he was still outside at work with his putter, his ball presumably aquaplaning towards the hole. That’s what you call resolve.

Quote of the Week

“I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian. It’s very modern, beautiful and well kept. But it lacks soul or character.” – Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan with an analogy like no other.

Number: 16

That’s how many LIV players are in the field this week, with Bryson DeChambeau the most recent of their Major winners (the 2024 US Open).