US PGA Championship tee times: Rory McIlroy to play alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy will play the opening two rounds of the US PGA Championship alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele and world number one Scottie Scheffler. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Masters champion Rory McIlroy will make an early start to his bid for back-to-back Major titles in the 107th US PGA Championship.

McIlroy, whose victory at Augusta National saw him become the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam, is scheduled to tee off at 8.22am (1.22pm Irish time) on Thursday alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

The world’s top three players form the marquee group in the year’s second Major championship at Quail Hollow, where McIlroy has already won four PGA Tour titles.

Jordan Spieth, who needs to win the US PGA to join McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in golf’s most exclusive club, gets his campaign under way at 1.25pm local time (6.25pm Irish time) alongside former Masters champion Patrick Reed and Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg.

Three-time winner Brooks Koepka will get his bid for another title under way at 7.38am local time (12.28pm Irish time) in the company of former Open champion Shane Lowry and Rickie Fowler.