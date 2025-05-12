PGA Championship 2025: Tee times, what TV channel is it on, weather, players to watch

Rory McIlroy: one of the favourites to win at Quail Hollow. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty

When and where is it on?

The 2025 US PGA Championship will be on from Thursday, May 15th until Sunday, May 19th at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How can I follow it all?

Sky Sports have the rights to all PGA Championship coverage, coverage starts at midday on Thursday and Friday, and from 1pm at the weekend. You can also follow on The Irish Times website through our live blog.

What are the tee times?

The tee times will be listed here when they are available.

How many Irish players are playing?

There are five Irish players in this Major, which is a boost from two at the Masters. Usual suspects Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are there, while Pádraig Harrington gets in as a past champion. Tom McKibbin, who is now on the LIV Tour, received a special invitation to take part, while Séamus Power qualified after finishing inside the top 70 in PGA Championship points list last week.

What are their chances?

McIlroy and Lowry will be going into the tournament among the favourites, particularly McIlroy who comes fresh off his first Major in more than 10 years at the Masters. Course history could not be better for the Holywood man, as he has won at Quail Hollow four times in his PGA Tour career, his most win on any course. There will be few better chances in the future to add a sixth Major than this one, even if it comes only a month after Augusta.

Shane Lowry is up to 10th place in the world rankings. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Lowry had the bitter disappointment of finishing second at last week’s Truist Championship to miss out on the chance of a PGA Tour win as a reward for his great consistency. On the plus side he is up to 10th in the official world rankings, and has the form and game to compete well at Quail Hollow. Harrington, Power and McKibbin are outside chances to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Who are the favourites?

Outside of McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler edges him as favourite, the world number one was in sumptuous form two weeks ago in winning the Byron Nelson title in Vegas with a 31-under-par total. Unlike McIlroy, Scheffler usually skips the Quail Hollow stop on tour, so it is difficult to tell how he will play based on course history, but he is always a threat.

Justin Thomas of the United States thanks the crowd after winning the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Justin Thomas won at Quail Hollow the last time it hosted the PGA Championship, and comes into the Major with a win and two seconds in his previous four starts. It would be quite the story for his friend Jordan Spieth to win the career Grand Slam this week, one month after McIlroy did it. It is a story that will gather momentum should he make a strong start, but it is unlikely given he has not won on the PGA Tour since 2022, despite a slight upturn in form.

What is the weather forecast for Quail Hollow?

It is a stormy start to the week in Charlotte, with plenty of rain, particularly on Monday, which could soften the course up. Rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, where winds could reach 21km/h.

What is the PGA Championship winner’s prize?

The Wanamaker Trophy is one of the biggest trophies in golf, in more ways than one, it is more than 12kg to lift and almost 80cm in size. The winning prize will be revealed later in the week, but last year the winner got $3.3 million.