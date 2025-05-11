Shane Lowry tied for lead heading into final round at Truist Championship

Shane Lowry shot a three-under-par 67 in the third round of the Truist Championship to leave himself in a prime position for his first individual title since 2022.

The Irishman had five birdies and two bogeys on Saturday at Philadelphia Cricket Club to follow up his earlier rounds of 64 and 65 to reach 14 under, level with Ryder Cup team-mate Sepp Straka, who shot a 66.

Lowry hit some superb approaches, particularly at the 17th hole when he hit a nine iron from 162 yards to inside four feet for birdie.

The Europeans are two shots ahead of Americans Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell. Rory McIlroy is six shots off the lead on eight under as he looks to defend his title.

The Truist Championship is a $20 million signature event on the PGA Tour, with a winner’s prize of more than $3 million.

Shane Lowry fired a 3-under 67 in tough conditions to grab a share of the lead at @TruistChamp 🇮🇪



Watch the key moments from his round as he heads into Sunday at 14-under. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zzQ0Giq840 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2025

“I just think you need to be persistent. You need to keep putting yourself there, and eventually it will happen. You look at Rory at the Masters a few weeks ago,” Lowry said.

“Keep knocking on the door, and eventually you’ll go through it. I feel like I’ve done a good job of it this season, last season. It does get frustrating sometimes, but yeah, I’m in the final group tomorrow.

“I’ve played pretty good golf this year. I’m pretty happy with the way I’m playing this week, and I’m going to go out and give my best. If it’s good tomorrow, that will be great.”

On his improved and consistent form this season, he said: “I feel like I’ve been like this for the past couple years, year and a half really. Since Ryder Cup in Rome, I feel like I’ve kicked on a little bit, and I’ve been quite mature.

“I’ve worked hard, though. I’ve put a lot into it the last two years - my whole career, but particularly the last two years. I’ve worked very hard. Starting to see some rewards is good. Obviously you want trophies, and that’s going to be my number one goal tomorrow.

“If it happens tomorrow, it would be great. If it doesn’t, I’ll dust myself off and go to Quail Hollow and try my best there. Yeah, one thing’s for sure, I’ll give my best.”

Lowry tees off at 7pm Irish time in the final group with Straka, with McIlroy teeing off at 6.20pm.