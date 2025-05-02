‘Welcome to the club, kid’: Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods and Elton John among stars to reach out after Masters win

Rory McIlroy on the Jimmy Fallon chat show, where he spoke of getting congratulations from the likes of Elton John

Rory McIlroy is getting some use out of the green jacket that he added to his wardrobe on winning the Masters tournament at Augusta National, where he also became the sixth player in golfing history to complete the career Grand Slam.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show on American television channel NBC, the Northern Irishman revealed that among those who reached out to him on achieving the feat was singer Elton John.

“I didn’t even know he knew what golf was,” joked McIlroy.

McIlroy also informed the show’s host that Tiger Woods had contacted him after the win, saying “Welcome to the club, kid”.

READ MORE

Putting his own achievement into perspective, McIlroy told Fallon that only four of the six members of the Grand Slam club are “living”, with Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan having both died. “Gary Player is 90; Jack Nicklaus is 85 ... 86; Tiger and myself. It’s really cool to be a part of.”

McIlroy also joked of his bit-part role alongside Adam Sandler in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 film which is scheduled for release in July. “I’m a much better golfer than I am an actor,” McIlroy said.

And, showing his sense of fun, he agreed to replicate that timeless clip from the Gerry Kelly Show on UTV when, as an eight year old, he chipped balls into a washing machine.

“I wouldn’t be able to live it down,” said McIlroy when, all these years later, Fallon challenged him to a duel in attempting to chip balls into side-by-side washing machines with the first to three declared the winner. “I was better when I was eight,” McIlroy declared.