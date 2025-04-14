Rory McIlroy warns Augusta members will have to ‘wheel me out of here when I am 90’

Rory McIlroy has warned the members of Augusta National they will have to “wheel me out of here when I am 90 years old” after finally ending his wait to win the Masters. In doing so, McIlroy became just the sixth golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam.

McIlroy has warned his fellow professionals that he already feels perfectly placed for more Major wins after adding number five to his CV.

The Northern Irishman’s playoff win over Justin Rose preceded a reception with those who run the tournament. “I said I will be going to that champions dinner every Tuesday night and they are going to have to wheel me out of here when I am 90 years old,” he said. His victory earns him a lifetime Masters exemption.

The condensed nature of golf’s calendar means thoughts already flick towards the rest of this year’s Majors. The US PGA Championship next month is at Quail Hollow, where McIlroy has won four times. The Open returns to Royal Portrush, in McIlroy’s homeland, in the summer.

“I really do think this is going to free me up in these things,” McIlroy said. “It has been a long time coming, over 10 years since winning a Major championship. And especially doing this; getting the Masters, the career Grand Slam, the fifth Major, getting all that out of the way.

“I think it will allow me to play with a lot more freedom. I can’t wait to go back to Portrush in July. There is still a lot of golf left to play this year. I am excited for all of it and excited with where my game is. I want to enjoy this right now but there is a lot to look forward to.”

McIlroy held a five-shot lead at one stage of the final round of the Masters. Rose’s excellent 66 earned sudden death after McIlroy missed a chance to win the green jacket on the final hole of regulation play.

“It feels like it has been a long time coming,” McIlroy said. “I had my first real chance of winning this 14 years ago. Every year coming to Augusta there has been a lot riding on it. Sometimes I handled that well, sometimes I didn’t. Thankfully I was able to get over the line.

“There were times in my life when I thought this was never going to happen, a few low points driving out of Magnolia Lane on Sunday nights. To finally get the job done is unbelievably satisfying. I don’t think it will sink in for a while. I persevered and was able to come out on top.”

A 10-year-old McIlroy spoke on television of winning every Major. Now 25 years on, the dream was fulfilled. “When you are 10 years old, you don’t really know what you are saying but there was something in there,” McIlroy said.

“I am incredibly fortunate, my mum and dad saw potential in me and did everything possible to try to let me fulfil that potential. This is as much theirs as it is mine.

“For my team, it is validation that the work we have been putting in is paying off. For my mum and dad, hopefully it doesn’t change anything. I hope they were proud of me before this and I hope they are proud of me now.

“As the years go by, you cherish more and more your time with them and for them to be able to see me do this means a great deal to me.” – Guardian