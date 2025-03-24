Tiger Woods confirms relationship with Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law

Tiger Woods posted a picture on X with Vanessa Trump, saying 'at this time we would appreciate privacy.' Photograph: X

Tiger Woods has confirmed he is in a relationship with Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump.

Woods announced the news on Sunday. “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods wrote on X to his 6.4 millions followers … At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr from 2005 to 2018. They have five children together, including 17-year-old Kai, who is set to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026. Kai also attends the same school as Woods’s children, Sam and Charlie. Kai and Charlie competed at the same invitational tournament earlier this week.

Woods and Vanessa Trump had been featured in gossip outlets for the last several weeks. Woods announced this month that he ruptured his achilles tendon, knocking him out of the Masters.

It was not clear what prompted Woods, who keeps his personal life fiercely private, to publish photos confirming the relationship. The post was reminiscent of 2013, when he and Lindsey Vonn announced on social media that they were dating.

Woods said at the time he and Vonn “wanted to limit the ‘stalkarazzi’ and all those sleazy websites that are out there following us,” saying it could lead to dangerous situations involving his children. He also said their photos would devalue anything the paparazzi had.

Sam and Charlie are from Woods’s marriage to Elin Nordegren, who divorced him in 2010 after he had been exposed for multiple extramarital affairs.

His only other public relationship was with Erica Herman, which lasted about seven years until October 2022. It was a messy split, and Herman eventually dismissed lawsuits against Woods and the trust that owns his south Florida estate, where she had been living.

Woods has played golf with Donald Trump on several occasions. Trump awarded Woods the presidential medal of freedom in 2019. In February, Woods attended a meeting with Trump at the White House to discuss the fractured status of golf amid the rise of the Saudi-backed LIV tour.