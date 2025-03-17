The Players Championship play-off live: Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun face off over three holes

Rory McIlroy’s bid to become a two-time The Players champion requires extra time with a three hole aggregate playoff against JJ Spaun this afternoon.

The players are expected to tee-off at 1pm Irish time where they will play the 16th, 17th and 18th to decide the winner at TPC Sawgrass.

We’ll be following proceedings at Ponte Vedra Beach live, keeping you updated on all the action as it happens.

McIlroy has fond memories at Sawgrass having won here in 2019, seeing off American Jim Furyk.

This time around McIlroy survived a Saturday wobble to pull it back for a fourth-round 68, finishing on 12-under.

JJ Spaun on the 18th green during the final round. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Spaun had a less impressive Sunday with a round of 72, but was already in a strong position after a 66 and 68 in the opening rounds.

One of the shocks of the weekend saw last year’s champ Scottie Scheffler, who also won in 2023, finding himself back in tied-20th after the four rounds, with Shane Lowry for company.

Let’s start with a quick run over how this will play out.

Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun will tee off at 1pm Irish time, playing three holes – the 16th, 17th and 18th.

Their respective scores across the three holes will be totted up, lowest scorer takes the title.

If the pair are tied after the three holes then we go to sudden death on the 17th hole, proceeding to the 18th if needed.

If they’re STILL tied at that point (give me strength) then it’s back to the 16th hole we go, moving on to the 17th and 18th if needed.