The Open tickets: Royal Portrush drives soaring demand for big golf events in Ireland this year

Spectators at the Open in Royal Portrush golf club in 2019. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

So, did you get a ticket? In a sign of the times, the hottest ticket in golf for 2025 came via email confirmations from the R&A to those golf fans who applied for general admission tickets to the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in July. More than a million applications were made through the public lottery portal. Obviously not everyone could be successful.

The demand for general admission tickets broke all records for the championship. General admission tickets for all eight days – four championship rounds, along with four practice days – were snapped up with an expected attendance through the week of 280,000, almost 40,000 more than attended in 2019 when Shane Lowry lifted the Claret Jug.

The sold-out sign may be up for general admission tickets but there remains a (slim) hope of those unsuccessful in the public lottery managing to get their hands on one: the R&A’s resale platform is now live, allowing ticket holders to resell any unwanted general admission or Ticket Plus tickets securely at face-value prices. This resale portal will remain open right up to and during the championship.

The R&A notes that sales are made on a “fan-to-fan basis” and “any purchases made through the platform are non-refundable and these tickets cannot be listed again for resale”. Each fan will be restricted to a maximum of four tickets a day and there are no junior tickets available on the platform.

Alternatively, for those with deep pockets, a very limited number of hospitality packages are available for midweek days (for example, there is availability for Thursday’s first round in the Clubmakers' pavilion from £925, plus VAT; or in the Scorers' for Wednesday’s final practice day from £350, plus VAT).

The Open’s return to the Causeway Coast is set to further benefit the Northern Ireland economy. The 148th Open in 2019, according to a study conducted by Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre (SIRC), estimated a £100 million economic impact.

Fans run towards the 18th green to celebrate during the final round of the 2019 Open in Royal Portrush. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Interestingly, that Open – which attracted 237,750 – provided follow-up numbers that showed more than half of the spectators who attended travelled from outside Northern Ireland: just over 20 per cent attended from elsewhere in the UK, slightly more than 18 per cent from the Republic and 11 per cent from the United States. People also came from continental Europe, Australia and Canada.

“It’s marvellous for this part of the world,” said Royal Portrush club professional Gary McNeill. “It was a great success in 2019 and people are very excited about it again and looking forward to seeing all these great players and enjoying the occasion.”

The Open at Portrush – from July 13th-20th – is, naturally, the biggest professional tournament on the island of Ireland but there are other events spread across the various circuits. The Amgen Irish Open, the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, the Irish Challenge and the OFX Irish Legends all – have availability on their respective ticket sales platforms.

Five Hot tickets for 2025

The 153rd Open

Tiger Woods in action in Royal Portrush at the 2019 Open. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Where: Royal Portrush Golf Club, Co Antrim

When: July 13th-20th

All general admission tickets are sold out (in record time) but a very limited number of hospitality packages remain available

www.theopen.com/tickets-and-hospitality

Amgen Irish Open

STRAFFAN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Adrian Meronk of Poland and Thomas Detry of Belgium play the 18th green during Day Three of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club on September 09, 2023 in Straffan, Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Where: The K Club, Straffan, Co Kildare

When: September 4th-7th (pro-am on September 3rd)

General admission tickets (from €35 daily) remain available along with season tickets and hospitality packages. Sunday’s final round was sold out in 2022 and 2023.

www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/amgen-irish-open-2025/tickets-packages/

KPMG Women’s Irish Open

A view of Carton House. Photograph: Inpho

Where: Carton House Fairmont resort, Maynooth, Co Kildare

When: July 3rd-6th (pro-am on July 2nd)

A record number of Irish women have full Ladies European Tour cards this season, which adds plenty of spice to this tournament. Last year’s event was awarded the Tournament of the Year 2024, voted on by the players. General admission (daily from €20, season from €75) and hospitality packages are available. U16s free.

www.kpmgwomensirishopen.ie/tickets

OFX Irish Legends

A view of Mount Juliet golf club

Where: Mount Juliet, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

When: May 15th-17th (pro-ams on May 13th and 14th)

After a successful stint in Seapoint, the Irish Legends moves to the Jack Nicklaus-designed Mount Juliet with Peter Lawrie expected to be among the home challengers. A multi-day pass is available for €25 and daily adult for €15. Under 16s free.

www.legendstour.com/ticket/ofx-irish-legends-2025

The Irish Challenge

Melissa Reid at the 2011 Ladies Irish Open at Killeen Castle. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Where: Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath

When: August 7th-10th

A brand new venue for the tournament on the rebranded hotelplanner tour (formerly the Challenge Tour). A link for ticket registration will shortly go live. Last year’s event at The K Club had free entry.