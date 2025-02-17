Tiger Woods expects Trump talks to see LIV golfers back on PGA Tour in 2025

Tiger Woods during the trophy ceremony of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. Photograph: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has claimed LIV golfers could make a sensational return to the PGA Tour this year after the direct involvement of Donald Trump in the sport’s unification talks.

Elite golf has been fractured since the launch of the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV circuit in 2022. A key upshot was the generally acrimonious departure of several big names from the PGA Tour to LIV. Despite the signing of a framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in the summer of 2023, progress has been glacial.

According to Woods this is about to change. Trump met with Adam Scott, a PGA Tour board member, and Jay Monahan, its commissioner, at the White House earlier this month. Trump previously claimed he could resolve golf’s deep-rooted issues in 15 minutes.

“I think we’re in a very positive place right now,” said Woods, speaking to CBS during the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

“We had a meeting with the President. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting and we have another subsequent meeting coming up.

“I think that things are going to heal quickly. We’re going to get this game going in the right direction. It’s been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years. The fans want all the top players playing together and we’re going to make that happen.”

Asked if a reunification could happen soon, including this year, Woods added: “Yes and yes.”

Woods’s sentiment is significant. Not only the most famous player of his generation, the 15-times major winner has also previously spoken of what would be best for the PGA Tour, rather than golf in general. Woods floating the idea of LIV players returning to the PGA Tour, plus PGA Tour golfers featuring on LIV, is a departure from his earlier comments.

Trump was always thought to be a useful ally to golf upon his return to the presidency, owing to his potential influence on the US Department of Justice. That body keeps close eyes on deals between American organisations and Saudi Arabia.

The “other circumstances” Woods referred to involved the death of his mother, Kultida. Her death was announced on February 4th. “Mom was my rock,” said Woods. “Tough process to go through but I’ve had amazing family support. All the players have reached out that were playing here this week. The amount of texts and emails and nice messages of support I got has really helped and has really meant a lot to me.”

Woods was vague on his playing ambitions for 2025. He had planned to compete at the Genesis before his mother’s death. Attention will now turn towards the Arnold Palmer Invitational or Players Championship before the Masters in early April.

Ludvig Åberg claimed the Genesis by one shot from Maverick McNealy, maintaining a strong start to the year for European players on the PGA Tour. – Guardian