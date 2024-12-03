Tiger Woods says US Ryder Cup team should be paid if funds are donated to charity

Tiger Woods believes American players should all be paid millions to play in the Ryder Cup, providing those funds are donated to charity.

The PGA of America is close to agreeing a landmark scenario which will see the US Ryder Cup team paid about $400,000 each to take on Europe next September. The move is a break from tradition and highly controversial, especially since tickets for Bethpage will cost $750 each. Europe’s Ryder Cup contingent continues to maintain they should not take a cut of event revenue.

Woods, speaking in public for the first time since the Open Championship in July, has no gripe with the plan; but on one condition. “We had the same conversation back in 1999,” said the 15-time major winner. “We didn’t want to get paid, we wanted to give more money to charity. The media turned it around against us and said we wanted to get paid. No, the Ryder Cup itself makes so much money, why can’t we allocate it to various charities? And what’s wrong with each player, 12 players getting $1m and the ability to divvy out to amazing charities that they’re involved in that they can help out? It’s their hometowns, where they’re from, all the different junior golf associations or endeavours that the members are involved in.

“It’s never really been about getting paid, it’s [about] how can we allocate funds to help our sport or help things that we believe in back home, because it’s so hard to get on to that team, there’s only 12 guys. What’s wrong with being able to allocate more funds?

READ MORE

“I hope they would get $5m each and donate it all to charity, different charities. I think that is great. What’s wrong with that?”

Woods, who has played in eight Ryder Cups, is expected to captain the US for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. He could have key involvement at Bethpage, with that situation muddied by the likelihood of Keegan Bradley, the current captain, qualifying for his own team. Woods shrugged off the contrasting payment approaches of the US and Europe.

“That’s their right to say that,” said Woods of the Europeans. “I know when it’s on European soil it subsidises most of their Tour.”

Woods is back in the Bahamas in his role as tournament host for the Hero World Challenge. His alliance with the tournament has now been extended until 2030. Back surgery in September means Woods will not form part of the 20-man field. The 48-year-old does, however, hope to return in competitive form in 2025.

“This year, I had to toss it away,” Woods said. “I wasn’t as sharp as I needed to be and I didn’t play as much as I needed to going into the major championships and I didn’t play well at them. Hopefully next year will be better, I’ll be physically stronger and better.”

Woods remained vague on the likelihood of a peace deal being agreed between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Elongated talks have once again fuelled speculation that the PIF could turn towards Europe’s DP World Tour as an alternative.

“Even if we had gotten a deal done by now, it’s still in the Department of Justice’s hands,” Woods explained. “But we wish we would have had something more concrete and further along than we are right now. I think something will get done. In what form or shape, I don’t know yet.” – Guardian