Rory McIlroy wins DP World Tour Championship and clinches sixth Race to Dubai title

Rory McIlroy celebrates his victory on the 18th green at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy made it a Dubai double as he won the DP World Tour Championship to join the great Seve Ballesteros as a six-time winner of the European order of merit title.

A brilliant approach to the 16th for a kick-in birdie on fired a brilliant finish and a birdie on the 18th gave him a two-shot victory over Rasmus Hojgaard.

Shane Lowry finished in a share of third position, while Tom McKibbin secured a PGA Tour playing card as he finished in share of 11th position.

McIlroy knew he had secured a sixth Race to Dubai crown after Thriston Lawrence finished in midfield.

Mcilroy only needed a top-11 finish at Jumeirah Golf Estates to reach the summit of the season rankings, with South African Lawrence the only player able to deny him with a win in Dubai.

However, Lawrence’s challenge never materialised and when he came home in one under par for the event, McIlroy secured his third successive Race to Dubai crown with five holes left in his final round.

The world number three joins Spanish great Ballesteros in second place in the all-time list with six order of merit triumphs, with only Colin Montgomerie ahead of the pair with eight victories.

Philip Reid’s report to follow..