Séamus Power gives himself fighting chance of FedEx Cup progression with round of 66

Séamus Power of Ireland plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Photograph: Mike Mulholland/Getty

Séamus Power gave himself a fighting chance of a progressing to the next week of the FedEx Cup with a four-under-par 66 in Memphis.

The Waterford man had started well on round one with a 67 at the FedEx St Jude Championship but followed it up with a level-par 70 on day two to leave his chances slim of making the top 50 for next week’s BMW Championship.

But on Saturday, Power made five birdies and only one bogey to move into a tie for 12th on seven under when he finished his round and was projected to be 59th. The 37-year-old would likely need at least a top 5 finish to put himself in the mix.

Shane Lowry’s up and down week continued after he holed for eagle from the bunker on 18 yesterday, and added to his eagle haul with another at the 16th in round three. An eagle and two birdies were mixed with four bogeys however and he signed for a level par round of 70, two under for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy’s woes continued as he was four over for the day, five over for the tournament through 12 holes and tied 68th of the 70 players in the field. McIlroy’s driving has been well below his usual standard, losing more than three shots to the field at TPC Southwind as he searches for some form for the rest of the FedEx Cup.

Hideki Matsuyama led the tournament on 14 under after nine holes of his third round.

Meanwhile, Lauren Coughlin fired a bogey-free round of 66 to sit at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. Leona Maguire was the only Irish player to make the cut and was well adrift after a 75 left her tied 63rd.