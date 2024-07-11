Leona Maguire well adrift of leaders after opening 72 at Evian Championship

Leona Maguire of Ireland tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is eight shots off the pace after opening with a one-over 72 at the Amundi Evian Championship in France, the forth of this year’s women’s Majors.

A winner of the Aramco Series event in London last week, Maguire had four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey on her card to sit in a share of 75th position. Northern Ireland golfer Stephanie Meadow was two shots further back on three over after a 74.

Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh claimed a share of the lead after day one, carding seven birdies in a flawless opening 64 to join Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit at the top of the leaderboard at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Starting on the back nine, Dryburgh rolled in a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th and picked up further shots on the 17th, 18th, second and seventh.

“I actually had a great chance on my first hole, the 10th, then went three in a row after that,” Dryburgh, who finished eighth in this event last year, said.

“I’m putting well, just seeing the lines really well. My putting coach, Nick Soto, has been with me this week so I think the work has kind of paid off.

“Also struck the ball well, obviously no dropped shots so that was nice to do around here. It’s not an easy course but I have some really good memories from here last year finishing top 10.

“I think a lot of the girls have been here quite a few times. This is my third time playing it as a Major, played the qualifier years ago. Just having seen it a few times really helps.

“I think this is my caddie’s seventh Evian so that experience helps a lot, just knowing where to miss sometimes and where the best putts are. I think that can really help.”

France’s Celine Boutier began the defence of her title with a two-under-par 69, a score matched by Solheim Cup partner Georgia Hall despite the English golfer

making double bogeys on the first and 12th.

World number one Nelly Korda, who was forced to withdraw from last week’s Aramco event after being bitten by a dog, also returned a 69 which included six birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys.