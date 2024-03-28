Leona Maguire fails to join the European birdie-fest in the Arizona desert

Leona Maguire drives from the 10th tee during the first round of the Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There was something of a European invasion in the desert on Thursday as Spain’s Azahara Munoz – without a win on the LPGA Tour since her only success in 2012 – rolled back the years on a day of low scoring in the inaugural Ford Championship in Gilbert, Arizona.

The 36-year-old four-time Solheim Cup player peppered the flag time and time again in an opening round of eight-under-par 64 – an eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys – while Danish players Nanna Koerstz and Emile Kristine Pedersen also got on the birdie trails with 66s.

For Leona Maguire, however, it proved to be a rather more frustrating starting round as the Cavan golfer signed for a 71, one under par. Maguire was one over through six holes but birdied the 16th and then reeled off six straight pars before birdieing the fifth and closing with four more pars to be seven shots off the clubhouse pace.

Munoz, whose only LPGA Tour win came in the Sybase Matchplay 12 years ago, and without a win anywhere since her successful defence of the Spanish Open in 2017, needed only 24 putts in a superb round tee-to-green aided by a new putter in the bag. Her Ping Answer proving to be a masterstroke after changing to it just before the tournament. “It makes me happy to know I can still do it,” she said of her round.

On the PGA Tour, world number one Scottie Scheffler – winner of his last two outings in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship – remained in hot form with an opening round five-under-par 65 in the Texas Children’s Houston Open where he trailed clubhouse leader Taylor Moore by one stroke.

Scheffler, who took time off last week following the Players, and also used that break to get physiotherapy treatment on a neck injury, scrambled for pars in the opening few holes before getting his opening birdie on the 13th (having started on the 10th).

“I had a solid round. Kept the card clean, bogey-free is always nice, especially around a golf course like this. It’s nice to be able to keep the card clean.”

Taylor found only eight of 13 fairways off the tee but hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation in signing for a 64 to set the early pace.

Having finished 12th in his defence of the Valspar last week, Taylor continued his good form with an eagle, five birdies and a lone bogey: “I still think it’s a difficult course. It’s really long, probably the most mid- to long-irons I’ve had into par fours this year.”