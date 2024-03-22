Shane Lowry battles jetlag to make the cut at Porsche Singapore Classic

Shane Lowry tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort in Singapore. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Shane Lowry survived the cut in the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna resort – a co-sanctioned event on the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour – but hardly in a straightforward fashion, as a second round 73 for a 36-holes total of two-under-par 142 left him in tied-49th, seven shots adrift of a trio of co-leaders.

Lowry – playing for a fourth straight week and battling jetlag after crossing 12 time zones from Florida – had an eventful round of five birdies (including a stretch of four straight), two bogeys and two double-bogeys which left him well off the pace headed into the weekend.

Unfortunately for Tom McKibbin, a second round 74 for 145 saw him miss the cut by two strokes. It was the first time this season, in his ninth tournament, that the Ulsterman failed to survive the halfway cut.

England duo Andy Sullivan and Richard Mansell and Germany’s Freddy Schott share the midway lead on nine-under-par 135, with Sullivan coming home in 28 strokes in his round of 63 that saw him leapfrog up the leaderboard.

“It was unreal, it just caught fire,” said Sullivan of that home stretch that saw him claim five birdies and an eagle to take a share of the halfway lead.