Rory McIlroy hits out at Greg Norman ahead of PGA Tour-PIF meeting

On the eve of a landmark meeting between PGA Tour player directors and the governor of the Saudi ­Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Rory ­McIlroy has said Greg Norman and those in charge of LIV Golf have done a “disservice” to Yasir al-Rumayyan.

Tiger Woods is expected to attend Monday’s gathering where PGA Tour player-directors will be afforded an audience with Rumayyan for the first time. The outcome could have a ­significant bearing on Woods’ approach to the Ryder Cup captaincy. The PGA of America is keen to have their captain for the meeting with Europe at Bethpage in September 2025 secured before next month’s Masters.

The widespread understanding is that the United States role is Woods’ should he want it but the 15-time major winner has thus far been noncommittal. He was always thought to have eyes on 2027 and Adare Manor but there could even be a scenario where he captains in back-to-back Ryder Cups. Should Woods declare himself a non-runner for Bethpage, Stewart Cink would be the clear favourite to take charge of the US team.

Much of Woods’ spare time is taken up with matters on the PGA Tour’s policy board. The PGA Tour has recently completed a $1.5bn deal with the Strategic Sports Group but the PIF, which has funded LIV Golf, remains on the outside looking in. For golf to properly unite on a global basis, the PGA Tour and the PIF must come to agreement. Even then, the US Department of Justice is keeping close eyes on golf’s pathway. Rumayyan will take the opportunity to explain to board members how the PIF plans to work alongside the PGA Tour.

“I think it should have happened months ago, so I am glad that it’s ­happening,” said McIlroy. ­“Hopefully, that progresses conversations and gets us closer to a solution.

“I have spent time with Yasir. The people that have represented him in LIV I think have done him a disservice, so Norman and those guys. I see the two entities and I actually think there’s a really big disconnect between PIF and LIV. I think you got PIF over here and LIV are sort of over here doing their own thing. So the closer that we can get to Yasir, PIF and hopefully finalise that investment, I think that will be a really good thing.”

McIlroy added that Rumayyan “fundamentally wants to do the right thing.” Woods’ position is ­fascinating in this context. He is known to have little time for ­Norman, LIV’s ­commissioner, and the rebel tour itself. Woods has also cast doubt on the need for the PGA Tour to involve Saudi Arabia after the SSG ­investment, which means Rumayyan will have some convincing to do. Should Woods be convinced that a positive deal can be achieved alongside the PIF, the private belief is that he could dedicate more time to a Ryder Cup position.

Asked about whether Bethpage in 2025 interested him, Woods has said: “Right now there’s too much at stake with our tour to think about a Ryder Cup. We have to get this [deal] done and we have to be focused on this right now. The players and everyone involved understands that this is an issue we need to focus on.”

Patrick Cantlay, another player-director, was largely circumspect on what Monday may bring. The 50th staging of the Players Championship took place without two current major champions – Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm – as the PGA Tour maintains a position of not allowing LIV golfers to feature in its events. The general consensus is that such a situation is harmful for golf. Nonetheless, many on the PGA Tour also believe those who accepted deals on LIV should not be afforded a straightforward route back to their previous domain. “I doubt we’ll get into anything substantive in the first meeting,” said Cantlay. “I don’t imagine anything substantive, just more of a meet and greet.” - Guardian