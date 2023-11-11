Max Homa takes narrow lead into final round of Nedbank Golf Challenge

Max Homa of the United States acknowledges the crowd at the Nedbank. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty

Max Homa carded a 69 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City and remains in pole position to win the tournament dubbed “Africa’s major”.

The American golfer is on debut in South Africa but has mastered a difficult course and dropped just a single shot in 54 holes to finish his third round on 13 under-par for the tournament.

He leads France’s Matthieu Pavon by a single stroke after they had shared the top of the leaderboard overnight.

The Danish duo of Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen, who both shot 69, are two shots behind Homa and well in contention, while England’s Dan Bradbury (71) is a further shot back.

Pavon (70) carded five birdies and a bogey in his first 14 holes, but back-to-back dropped shots on 15 and 16 allowed Homa to leapfrog him on the leaderboard.

The American’s only dropped shot in three days came on the par three fourth, and his consistency in hitting fairways and solid form with the putter were a feature of his play.

He managed a first eagle on the par five 10th hole to offset his earlier blemish as the six-time winner on the PGA Tour seeks a first victory on the European circuit, which includes a number of events in Africa.

Ireland’s Tom McKibbin is tied 24th after a one-under-par 71 on Saturday, which included an eagle on the par 5 14th.

In the final round of qualifying school for the DP World Tour, German Freddy Scott leads on 12 under after two rounds in Tarragona, Spain.

Jonathan Caldwell is the best of the Irish on 1 under in tied 89th, with Ruadhri McGee on level par, Mark Power on 1 over, Conor O’Rourke on 3 over, Dermot McElroy on 4 over and Conor Purcell on 5 over.

Thus the Irish players have a lot of work to do as top 70 and ties make the cut after four days and the top 25 get their Tour cards after six days.

Leona Maguire is well back at The Annika Championship on the LPGA Tour, and is tied 52nd after three days, currently 12 shots off the lead of Emily Kristine Pedersen.