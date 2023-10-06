Government to engage with Portmarnock Golf Club bid to host The Open

Portmarnock hosted the Walker Cup in 1991, when Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley were part of the Britain and Ireland team and the US team included Phil Mickelson and David Duval. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

Portmarnock Golf Club have been in contact with the R&A regarding a possible future hosting of the Open Championship and the Women’s Open.

If this was to materialise the Dublin club would become the first from outside the United Kingdom to host either event. Last month Ryder Cup hero Rory McIlroy described the possibility of golf’s oldest Major championship being played at Portmarnock Golf Club as “amazing”.

The 148th Open was held at Royal Portrush in 2019 when Shane Lowry captured the Claret Jug, his breakthrough career Major win, and the championship is due to return to the Co Antrim links again in 2025. The R&A’s policy of not bringing The Open to a club which had gender restrictions on membership had ruled out Portmarnock as a possibly venue but that male-only membership policy was ended in 2021 after a vote by the club’s membership.

In a statement from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the move was described as having “clear potential for sport and tourism on the island of Ireland. (We are) open to engaging with the club to assess whether Government support would be required to underpin a bid by the club to host such events.

“A future subsequent hosting of The Open and/or the Women’s Open would further enhance Ireland’s reputation as a world-leading golf destination. The value that this brings to our tourism sector, and to courses, communities and businesses all across the island, is well understood. With over 400 golf courses, and one third of links courses worldwide, Ireland has a deserved reputation as a key global destination for golf.

“Our department has supported the hosting of a range of major events across a number of sports, including golf, and the hosting of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Limerick will be especially significant.

“The department assesses each request for support to a major event on its own merits. In particular, it is imperative to ensure that economic, participation and sports benefits are derived from any state investment. Should a request for such support be received from Portmarnock Golf Club we will ask our officials to engage positively with such a request.”

Captain of the club, Niall Goulding explained: “the club has had informal contact with The R&A regarding the possibility of hosting the Women’s Open and The Open at Portmarnock in the coming years.

“Without a detailed survey, it is not possible to verify the ability of the property to act as host to a major championship, given the significant infrastructural requirements of such an event. The club has determined that Government support would be critical for a project of this magnitude.”