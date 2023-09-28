Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both in action in Friday’s opening foursomes matches

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy react after they were named as a Europe foursomes pairing for the first morning's play at the Ryder Cup during the opening ceremony at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Europe captain Luke Donald showed faith in two of his rookies for the opening session of the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome.

While the pairings of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood came as no surprise, Donald also sent out Ludvig Åberg and Sepp Straka in the foursomes.

Rahm and Hatton faced world number one Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the first match, with Åberg and Viktor Hovland up against Max Homa and Open champion Brian Harman.

Straka and Shane Lowry were paired in match three versus Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, with McIlroy and Fleetwood up against arguably the USA’s strongest pair in Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Friday morning foursomes

(all times Irish)

6.35am Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton v Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

6.50am Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg v Max Homa and Brian Harman

7.05am Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka v Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

7.20am Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood v Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay