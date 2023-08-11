Phil Mickelson bet $1 billion over 30 years, says new book

Billy Walters claims in his autobiography that six-time major winner Phil Mickelson wagered $1 billion on sports over 30 years.

Walters’ book, Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk, outlines in part Mickelson’s alleged staggering gambling habits and losses, including one instance when he was talked out of placing a $400,000 bet on the US at the 2012 Ryder Cup he was playing.

A notorious professional gambler, Walters went to prison in 2017 following a conviction on 10 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud related to “ill-gotten gains” trading Dean Foods stock. Walters shared insider information around some of those trades with Mickelson, who made multiple stock purchases totalling $931,000 and was forced by the Securities and Trade Commission to repay $1 million.

Walters wrote in his book, “Phil’s gambling losses approached not $40 million as has been previously reported, but much closer to $100 million. In all, he wagered a total of more than $1 billion during the past three decades.”

Walters, released from prison in 2020 and granted clemency by Donald Trump in 2021, claimed “all Phil Mickelson had to do [at Walters’ trial] was come forward and tell the truth.”

Mickelson did not testify.

Walters said in addition to the stock tips, he formed a high-limit betting partnership with Mickelson. Walters said the incentive was simple – he wanted to increase his own limits with offshore books, who didn’t know the bets placed by Mickelson were largely Walters’ plays.

Walters asserts in his autobiography, co-authored by Armen Keteyian, that Mickelson:

– Wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 a total of 1,115 times.

– Bet $220,000 to win $200,000 more than 1,300 times for a total of $311 million

– In 2011 alone, he made 3,154 bets, an average of nearly nine per day.

– On one day in 2011 (June 22nd), he made 43 bets on major league baseball games, resulting in $143,500 in losses.

Mickelson declined to comment on the book’s claims. “I’m gonna pass today,” he told Golfweek on Thursday.