Ireland get off to strong start at Home Internationals with big win over Wales

Caolan Rafferty was one of five Irish players with a 100% record on the opening day of the R&A Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals at Machnys in Wales. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

Job done. Ireland got off to a strong start in the R&A Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals at Machynys in Wales when recording a convincing 13½ to 7½ win over the host nation, while England emerged 13-8 winners over Scotland on the opening day.

The Irish team got off to a great start when leading 5½ to 1½ after the morning foursomes and, then, rebuked a Welsh fightback in the singles to ultimately run out clear winners with five players – Sara Byrne, the Irish close champion, Mairead Martin, Caolan Rafferty, Liam Nolan and Marc Boucher – emerging with 100 per cent records.

In the Boys’ and Girls’ Home Internationals at Lindrick in England, Ireland followed up their opening day success over Wales with an emphatic 14-7 win over Scotland to set up a final day showdown against England, who also remained unbeaten after a 15-6 win over Wales.