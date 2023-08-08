Women’s Open tee times: Leona Maguire to play with Jin Young Ko and Anna Nordqvist

Leona Maguire of Ireland plays in the pro am ahead of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty

Ireland’s Leona Maguire has been drawn to play alongside former world number one Jin Young Ko and 2021 champion Anna Nordqvist at the Women’s Open at Walton Heath on Thursday and Friday.

The Cavan woman will tee off at 8.09am on Thursday and 12.49pm on Friday as she seeks her first Major championship victory. Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow has been drawn to play with Eun Hee Ji and Grace Kim, teeing off at 11.54am on Thursday and 7:14am on Friday.

Other eye-catching groups include new world number one Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Charley Hull (8.20am on Thursday, 1pm on Friday), Evian champions Céline Boutier, Georgia Hall and Attaya Thitikul (12.27pm on Thursday, 7.47am on Friday) and defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, Rose Zhang and Brooke Henderson (12.49pm on Thursday, 8.09am on Friday).

The most recent major winner Boutier can become world number one with a victory this week and enters the tournament in red-hot form after also winning last week in Scotland.

READ MORE

The French woman has played down her odds of claiming a third straight victory.

“To be fair, even winning two in a row is already pretty low, so I know three would be unbelievable if it happens, but I’m just not going to put a lot of pressure on myself about that,” she said.

“I think for sure, the first few rounds you definitely try to focus on yourself a little bit more and just try to put some good rounds together just to be able to have a chance to play for the win on Sunday.

“But I feel like it’s definitely a little bit tiring because it’s now been three weeks on the road. It’s not easy to stay focused and motivated.

“But at the same time it’s also the last Major of the year. So I’m just trying to focus on that and trying to finish strong.”