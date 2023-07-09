Nasa Hataoka defies Pebble Beach conditions to seize US Women’s Open lead

Nasa Hataoka of Japan plays her shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the 78th US Women's Open at Pebble Beach. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Nasa Hataoka produced a dazzling 66 in tough conditions to seize the third-round lead in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach while Ireland’s Leona Maguire slipped back to two-over par as she included two double bogeys in a 75.

Irish amateur Aine Donegan fired a third-round 75 after a nine on the eighth derailed three early birdies but remained just inside the top 20 on four over.

The Japanese player, 24, was bogey-free as she finished on seven-under-par on a day when nobody else broke 70 and only 11 of the 74-strong field came home under par.

Maguire sits on here own in 13th, at +2 after three rounds. Donegan is two shots further back, tied 19th overall.

READ MORE

Leona Maguire of Ireland plays her shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 78th US Women's Open at Pebble Beach. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

American Allisen Corpuz fell out of a share of the lead with a bogey on the last with overnight leader Bailey Tardy and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim two shots back, two ahead of Korean duo Jiyai Shin and Hae Ran Ryu – the only other players under par.

Hataoka has lost in play-offs at two majors, including the US Women’s Open two years ago.

She said: “Although circumstances may be different, I think some of the elements are still the same as they were versus two years ago.

“In other words, I have to go on all of those 18 holes, discuss with my caddie and work out what’s the best for me, and enjoy my day tomorrow.”