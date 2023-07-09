Nasa Hataoka defies Pebble Beach conditions to seize US Women’s Open lead

Nasa Hataoka produced a dazzling 66 in tough conditions to seize the third-round lead in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach while Ireland’s Leona Maguire slipped back to two-over par as she included two double bogeys in a 75.
Irish amateur Aine Donegan fired a third-round 75 after a nine on the eighth derailed three early birdies but remained just inside the top 20 on four over.
The Japanese player, 24, was bogey-free as she finished on seven-under-par on a day when nobody else broke 70 and only 11 of the 74-strong field came home under par.
Maguire sits on here own in 13th, at +2 after three rounds. Donegan is two shots further back, tied 19th overall.
American Allisen Corpuz fell out of a share of the lead with a bogey on the last with overnight leader Bailey Tardy and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim two shots back, two ahead of Korean duo Jiyai Shin and Hae Ran Ryu – the only other players under par.
Hataoka has lost in play-offs at two majors, including the US Women’s Open two years ago.
She said: “Although circumstances may be different, I think some of the elements are still the same as they were versus two years ago.
“In other words, I have to go on all of those 18 holes, discuss with my caddie and work out what’s the best for me, and enjoy my day tomorrow.”