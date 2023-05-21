Scottish golfer Lorna McClymont goes back-to-back at Irish Women’s Amateur

Scottish golfer Lorna McClymont says patience was the key to her success as she went back-to-back in the Flogas Irish Women’s Amateur Open Championship.

It was another ideal day for scoring in Woodbrook and when the pressure came on from Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter, McClymont came up with all the answers at the vital time to register a stunning -16 after three rounds.

McClymont had shot 68 and 67, setting the course record on consecutive days earlier this weekend, and this 71 was enough for a three-shot win over Coulter to retain the title she won in Baltray last year.

It’s now five wins in six appearances for the 22-year-old Milngavie phenomenon who may well turn professional in the future but only after she finishes her studies at University of Stirling.

“I have been working on every part of my game, just putting and having confidence in hitting certain shots. But also having the mindset that anything can happen. Being patient and enjoying it was the main thing for me really,” said McClymont.

“I tell myself it’s not over until it’s over. Anything can happen within the space of a hole. It’s always staying patient, when things weren’t going my way it was just like, it’s fine there are chances on the back nine I can take.

“I wasn’t going to be greedy and try and get things. It was just taking it as it came really.”

Only two golfers shot in the 60s on Sunday with Kate Dillon (Oughterard) and Fauve Birch (Pyle and Kenfig) both shooting 69.

Jess Hill (Bishop Auckland), Olivia Costello (Roscommon) and Kate Lanigan (Hermitage) were all in touching distance coming into the final day too but it would take something special to catch McClymont.

It was left to Coulter, whose eagles on 5 and 14 kept her in with a chance, but for the third day in a row the Scot picked things up on the back nine and an eagle of her own on 16 ensured her bogey at the last didn’t matter.

Costello held on for the Flogas Irish Girls’ Amateur Open title, the 15-year-old shot 72 in Round 1 and 69 yesterday but her 72 today wasn’t enough to reel in McClymont, Coulter or Hall for the women’s crown.

“I played okay, I probably didn’t play as well as what I have the last couple of days. I did scramble around the course. I didn’t really play the best but I am happy enough with the way I played,” said Costello.

“I am happy, there is definitely a lot to learn from it that I can bring into the rest of the season.”