Pádraig Harrington moves into contention at Valero Texas Open with Masters spot on the line

Pádraig Harrington moved into contention at the Valero Texas Open with a 68 on the PGA Tour on Saturday, with a spot in the Masters on offer for the winner.

The Irishman was solid early on, parring his first 10 holes, before birdieing four of the next seven, closing with a par for a four-under 68, and a seven-under-par total for the tournament.

One highlight was a great up-and-down from the rough at 17 for birdie, which he converted. Harrington is third in the field this week in strokes gained around the greens, was five for five on Saturday in Scrambling.

Harrington is currently four strokes behind American Patrick Rodgers, who leads the tournament with 13 holes played in his third round at 11 under. Matt Kuchar is a shot behind at 10 under. Harrington is tied fifth on the leaderboard at TPC San Antonio.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire made the cut at the Dio Implant LA Open but is well adrift of the lead, tied 65th on three over. Hyo Joo Kim leads on 11 under. On the LIV Golf Tour, Brooks Koepka leads by three shots over Sebastian Munoz. Graeme McDowell is tied 19th.