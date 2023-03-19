DP World Tour: Tom McKibbin records fifth top 20 of season as Matthew Baldwin wins in South Africa

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland on the 9th hole during the final round of the SDC Championship 2023. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty

Matthew Baldwin stormed to a seven-shot victory at the SDC Championship 2023, producing a final-day masterclass to secure a first DP World Tour title in his 200th event.

Baldwin’s 11-year journey to the winner’s circle has contained plenty of ups and downs, with illness forcing him to cut his campaign short in 2015.

But he made the final stretch look easy as he marched to victory at St Francis Links on Sunday, signing for a closing 68 to finish the tournament on 18 under par.

Spaniard Adri Arnaus finished alone in second on 11 under after making seven birdies and two bogeys in his closing 67.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin finished in a tie for 18th after a three-under-par final round of 69, six under for the tournament. It is the 20-year-old’s fifth top 20 of the season.

On the PGA Tour, Adam Schenk carded a 70 on Saturday to sit at 8-under par at the Valspar Championship at Palm Bay Harbour, leading Jordan Spieth (third round 69) and England’s Tommy Fleetwood (69) by one stroke.

Taylor Moore (69), Cody Gribble (70) and Webb Simpson (68) are tied for fourth, two shots off the lead. England’s Matt Wallace (70), Patton Kizzire (67) and Wyndham Clark (70) head into Sunday’s final round at 5 under, clustered together at T7.