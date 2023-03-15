Bryson DeChambeau and other pros criticise ‘atrocious’ proposals for distance-reducing golf ball

A number of top professional golfers have criticised the proposal by the R&A and the USGA for a new local rule to give tournament organisers the option to use a distance-reducing ball for elite tournaments.

Advances in equipment technology have led to players hit the ball longer in recent years, as tour courses have been lengthened to test the world’s best.

Under the proposals, a ball struck at a laboratory-controlled swing speed of 207km/h must not travel more than 320 yards. The change is expected to reduce hitting distance by 14-15 yards on average for the longest hitters with the highest clubhead speeds.

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who was known for his long driving and led the PGA Tour in driving distance in 2020 and 2021 before moving to the breakaway tour, criticised the proposal as “atrocious”.

“It’s a great handicap for us guys that have worked really hard to learn how to hit it farther,” the American golfer said. “Look, if they do it in a way where it only affects the top end, I see the rationale. But I think it’s the most atrocious thing that you could possibly do to the game of golf. It’s not about rolling golf balls back; it’s about making golf courses more difficult.”

He added: “I think it’s the most unimaginative, uninspiring, game-cutting thing you could do. Everybody wants to see people hit it farther. That’s part of the reason why a lot of people like what I do. It’s part of the reason a lot of people don’t like what I do.”

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas was of a similar opinion, criticising the “selfish” USGA for coming up with the plan.

“I think the USGA over the years has made some pretty selfish decisions. They definitely, in my mind, have done a lot of things that aren’t for the betterment of the game, although they claim it.

“I had conversations with some USGA members and I don’t understand how it’s growing the game. For them to say in the same sentence that golf is in the best place it’s ever been, ‘Everything is great, but –’

“I’m like, ‘Well, there shouldn’t be a but.’ You’re trying to create a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.

“It’s so bad for the game of golf.”

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee agreed with Thomas, saying:

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee agreed with Thomas, saying: “This announcement and proposed reduction in the ODS of the ball and bifurcation of the game implies the game is broken, when in fact it has never been healthier.

“They are willing to disrupt the entire golf world for their interpretation of how the game is broken and how it should be fixed, with no convincing evidence for their position”.

USGA chief Mike Whan defended the proposals on the podcast No Laying Up saying “I have learned some of the players I know really well, some golf courses around the world that are silently saying, please don’t stop, please stop because they know what this means for golf courses. It’s quite significant for what’s coming in the next 40 years.”

The R&A chief executive, Martin Slumbers, said: “We have worked closely with the golf industry throughout this process and taken time to listen carefully to their perspectives and reflect on the helpful and constructive feedback they have provided. At the core of our proposal is a desire to minimise the impact on a flourishing recreational game.

“As custodians of our sport, we’re of the view that at the elite male level, both amateur and professional, we’ve crossed the rubicon with regards to where hitting distance is but more importantly where it is trending, and it’s our responsibility as governing bodies to propose change to protect the long-term integrity of our sport.”

The proposal was sent to equipment manufacturers on Monday and they can provide feedback until August 14th. If adopted, it would take effect in January 2026.