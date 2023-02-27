Leona Maguire secures another top 10 finish at Honda LPGA Thailand

Leona Maguire of Ireland talks with her caddie during the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club. Photograph: Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Ireland’s Leona Maguire finished in a tie for sixth at the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on Sunday.

The world No 11, competing in her second LPGA event of the season, finished on 16 under par, with American Lilia Vu topping the leader board on 22 under after a final round 64.

Maguire managed a final round 65, going bogey-free for the third time this week, and so she is left to rue a third round 72.

The Cavan native got her final round off to a flying start with back to back birdies, adding another on the seventh, before going back to back again on the front nine. Two more birdies on the final two holes secured a second top 10 finish in as many LPGA events.

She finished ninth at the Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, taking home $41,239. This week’s tie for sixth earned her $47,079.