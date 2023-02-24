Pádraig Harrington gets back on track with 68 to dip inside cut at Honda Classic

From outside the cutline to inside it, Pádraig Harrington did what he had to do to ensure his survival into the weekend of the Honda Classic at PGA National as a second round 68 for a midway total of level-par 140 ensured the 51-year-old Dubliner would have the opportunity to make further inroads.

A two-time past winner of the tournament on the Champions Course in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, Harrington – breaking away from the Champions Tour for a two-week stint on the PGA Tour to take in the Honda and next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational – signed for a 68 that featured four birdies and two bogeys to achieve his initial target of making the cut.

Starting on the 10th, Harrington made a flying start: an approach from 174 yards to 16 feet was converted on the 11th and he made it back-to-back birdies when hitting his approach to eight feet on the 12th.

For the second day running, the par-three 17th hole counted him as a victim. Where he’d played from out of the water in the first round, this time his tee shot found a greenside bunker and, after splashing out to seven feet, he missed the putt for par. However, he bounced back straight away when rolling in a 10-footer for birdie on the 18th to turn in two-under 33.

Harrington’s homeward run didn’t feature too much drama, though. One birdie, on the par-five third where he sank a 10-footer, was followed by a bogey on the fourth and he parred his way in after outside birdie chances on the sixth (from 18 feet), the seventh (from 12 feet) and the ninth (from 15 feet) failed to drop.

On a pet day with just a gentle breeze, scoring average was close on two strokes better than the first round as American Justin Suh – a 25-year who graduated number one off the Korn Ferry Tour last season – added a 64 to his opening 66 to claim the clubhouse lead on 10-under-par 130 in his quest for a breakthrough win on the main tour.

Suh’s 64 was compiled with six birdies and a lone bogey, which came on the second hole. It would prove to be his only blip as the Californian – who was a silver medallist on the United States team in the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy for the world amateur team championship when it was held at Carton House (when Collin Morikawa and Cole Hammer were team-mates) – then added birdies on the sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th, 13th and 18th holes to move into solo lead, with Chris Kirk, a four-time winner on tour but without a win since the 2015 Colonial, a stroke adrift after a stunning 62.

Yet to make a top-10 in his rookie season, with a best finish to date of 20th in the Farmers Insurance Open, Suh claimed: “I think we’ve been trending in the right direction. Every week I’ve been improving and I think it’s gratifying just to see the progressive work pay off ... I didn’t start off too hot. I missed a small one on number two but I made a good putt on six and then made some really long ones on eight, nine, 10; the putter just kind of got hot.

“It was just fun to see putts go in, especially when we were hitting good iron shots, and down the stretch we made a good par on 16 and a good birdie on 18. Hopefully it just keeps going.”