Rory McIlroy has week to forget with the putter as Lowry finishes strongly at Riviera

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the ninth green during the final round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photograph: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Rory McIlroy shot an even-par round of 71 on Sunday after a disappointing weekend where he fell well back from the lead.

McIlroy’s old putting woes reared their ugly head this week as he ranked 66th of players of 68 players who made the cut in putting, losing nearly five shots to the field.

The Northern Irishman had four birdies in his first 11 holes, with a drop shot at the fourth hole. But from the 12th hole he had three more bogeys and fell outside the top 25 on four under.

Shane Lowry made a strong finish to his week with a brilliant 179-yard iron shot to three feet at the last for birdie. It was one of three birdies in his last five holes, another highlight came on the 14th when he holed his bunker shot for birdie at the par 3. He carded a 68 and was just outside the top 10 at seven under.

A beauty from the bunker for @ShaneLowryGolf 🕳 pic.twitter.com/ROLDGULgH4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 19, 2023

Séamus Power had none of McIlroy’s problems with the flatstick, gaining more than five shots with the putter as he was the same score as Lowry at seven under after a 69 on Sunday.

Tiger Woods found it a bit tougher on Sunday as he completed his first 72-hole tournament since the Masters in April of last year.

Woods started with a birdie at the first, but bogeys at 5, 8, 9 and 12, 15 gave up hope of a top 10 finish on his return to action on the PGA Tour. He gave a nice moment for the adoring crowds on 16 when he hit an iron close and made birdie. Woods was satisfied with his first week back.

“My game is fine, it is rusty. I made some silly mistakes here and there. But overall, I hit the ball as I had been hitting it at home. Now I just have to bring it out here where I have to walk from point A to point B and that was the difficulty of it,” he said.

On his future schedule he said his next appearance will most likely be at the Masters in Augusta in April.

“My goal is to play in all the majors from here out. This year I hope to play all four majors, that’s going to be my schedule.”