Tiger Woods to return to play the PGA Tour at Riviera next week

Tiger Woods will return to action on the PGA Tour next week at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

It will be his first appearance in an individual professional event since he missed the cut at the British Open last July, and it will be his first round in a non-major on the PGA Tour since the final round of the Zozo Championship in October 2020.

I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2023

Woods tweeted “I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week”.

The 15-time major champion played in the PNC Championship in December, a parent and child competition, with his son Charlie, but required a buggy to get around the course. He withdrew from the Hero World Challenge earlier that month after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

READ MORE

Woods has struggled to compete on Tour since he was forced to undergo surgery to fix two fractures in his right leg and a shattered ankle after his car flipped and rolled off the road in an incident in 2021. Last year he played three times, making the cut at the Masters, before withdrawing from the PGA Championship and missing the cut at St Andrews at the British Open. Woods also played at the JP McManus Pro Am in Adare Manor.

The Genesis Invitational, formerly the Los Angeles Open, is organised by the Tiger Woods Foundation and will be lead by Rory McIlroy and a host of the world’s best players.