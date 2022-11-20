Rory McIlroy secures fourth European Tour order of merit title in Dubai

Rory McIlroy in action during Day Four of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy capped off a brilliant year’s work by adding the DP World Tour order of merit title – for the Harry Vardon Trophy – to the FedEx Cup title he’d already annexed on the PGA Tour.

Although the season-ending DP World Tour Championship went the way of Spain’s Jon Rahm, who finished shot a final round 67 for 20-under-par 268, two strokes clear of runners-up Alex Horen and Tyrrell Hatton, the order of merit went McIlroy’s way.

A fourth-placed finish for McIlroy – a final round 68 for 272, completing the back nine bogey-free and adding three birdies – was sufficient to fend off New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick who had entered the tournament as his closest pursuers.

As it happened, McIlroy increased his overall lead to claim a fourth career Harry Vardon Trophy, adding to his previous successes in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

“It means a lot, it has been seven years since I last done it, it has been a while. I’v won three FedEx Cups since winning the Race to Dubai back then. This latest one is due to a lot of consistent finishes, kept putting in good performances. I’m really proud of my year and excited for 2023,” said McIlroy.

He added: “I’m very proud of myself. It seems like a long time since the San Antonio tournament before Augusta, but I got a ton of momentum at the Masters and just went from there . . . one of the things I am proud of is that I don’t have to rely on one thing with my game, my goal has been to become a more complete golfer.”

McIlroy ultimately proved to be a comfortable winner (47,54 points to Fox’s 4,173) in securing his fourth European Tour order of merit.