Harrington finishes Champions Tour season in style

Padraig Harrington: produced a new personal career-low of 27-under-par for a four-round total of 257 as he won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. Photograpph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

That old chestnut about Bernhard Langer being a walking ATM on the Champions Tour would seem to have a new persona, with Pádraig Harrington’s rookie season on the seniors circuit stateside proving to be a hugely profitable next step in his career path.

The 51-year-old Dubliner’s win in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his fourth success of the season, brought his earnings to a very tidy $3,293,255 on the Champions Tour alone: his other three wins came in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, the Ascension Classic and the US Seniors Open.

In winning the Charles Schwab Cup (where third-placed Steve Alker nevertheless managed to scoop the order of merit title), Harrington equalled Jack Nicklaus’s record low 27-under-par mark, beat Tom Lehman’s 72-holes tournament low total of 258 by one and also gave him a new personal career-low total of 257.

Harrington acknowledged Alker’s achievement by commenting: “He’s a truly deserved winner [of the order of merit] this year. It’s not like he’s just come flash in the pan at the end of the year and won a couple of events. The pressure’s been on him right from the start of the year all the way through. He had a lead and several of us were catching him all year. It’s very impressive that he’s not just held on, but he’s won in style.”

This latest win brings Harrington’s total of wins in his professional career to 36 worldwide – including his three Majors, the highpoint of his career – but shows there is still a lot more to be achieved: “I came into this event knowing I had to win to give myself a chance in the Charles Schwab Cup, so that brings a certain amount of stress and focus. And to go out and win the tournament from that position, I’m happy with that. That brings a bit of confidence going forward.”

Hurley remains very much in the hunt for full tour card

Gary Hurley in action on day four of the Final Stage of Qualifying School at Lakes Course, Infinitum in Tarragona, Spain. He shot a 65 and lies joint-sixth in the race to claim a full DP World Tour card. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Gary Hurley remained very much on track in his goal to claim a full DP World Tour card for next season, after a fourth round 65 for a 72-holes total of 16-under-par 270 left him in tied-sixth place two-thirds of the way through the Qualifying School Finals in Tarragona, Spain.

The 29-year-old Waterford man had no fewer than eight birdies to go with two bogeys in an impressive 65 that consolidated his position at the top end of the qualifying marathon, with Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom retaining his place out front.

John Murphy carded a fourth round 67 for 277 through four round, moving him to tied-35th. The leading 25 players and ties after the six rounds of qualifying are completed secure cards on the main circuit for next season.

Unfortunately, Cormac Sharvin, Jonny Caldwell and Paul Dunne all failed to survive the 72-holes cut.

Word of Mouth

“The simple reason is that I am not vaccinated. Regarding why, I ask the same respect back. It is something I want to keep internally with my family and team. What I can say is that currently there are only two scenarios making it possible for me to play events in US, either through a positive outcome on a medical relief process or by US easing up on the travel restrictions” – Swedish player Linn Grant, explaining her absence from this week’s CME Globe Tour Championship in Florida, the finale to the LPGA Tour season. The world number 25 has four top-10s in six starts on the LPGA Tour this season, but all of those appearances were outside the USA (in France, Scotland (twice), Northern Ireland, South Korea and Japan).

By the Numbers: 16

German-born Dubai-based teenager Chiara Noja – who graduated to the Ladies European Tour off the LET Access circuit this year – made a sensational impact in defeating Solheim Cup star Charley Hull in a playoff for the Aramco Series in Jeddah. Of her win, Noja remarked: “It is hard work over a lot of years, and a lot of commitment and just trying not to back out of shots and commit to everything that I do and not be afraid to fail.”

On this day: November 15th, 1998

Greg Norman in action during the Shark Shootout at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California in 1998. Photograph: Jon Ferrey/Allsport

Long before he became a pariah of the PGA Tour and his Great White Shark moniker was one of affection, Greg Norman hosted the Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout at Sherwood CC in California and, in its 10th staging, he managed to win it in partnership with fellow Aussie Steve Elkington.

In his first tournament back after a seven month layout following shoulder injury, Norman forced a playoff with an eight-foot birdie putt on the 18th and then The Elk came through with a superb nine iron approach to two feet at the third hole of sudden death to secure victory.

“It’s good to see the old man back playing again,” said Elkington.

Norman and Elkington closed with a final round 58 in the scramble format to tie John Cook and Peter Jacobsen, with both pairings finishing the 54-hole tournament in 27-under-par 189.

“Under the gun, I felt pretty good. It’s good to come back. It’s good to feel the internal feelings that you feel. I’m pretty happy with the way I’ve come back,” said Norman.

Twitter Twaddle

How cool is golf and sport. The emotions that come with it both high and low make what we do so special. The moment of victory is so beautiful but far too short to live for. So thanks to everyone that is with me every step of this journey chasing my dreams! Now back to work! pic.twitter.com/mouwzmpNxv — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) November 14, 2022

Thanks for the love HTown! What a week. Win number 5 #wiretowire #inspiresomeone – Tony Finau after another win in the Houston Open.

Congratulations to Scotty Cameron player and Putter Studio friend @nellyKorda for rallying to win the @pelicanlpga, defending her title and returning to the No. 1 ranking in women’s golf. Korda was gaming a Special Select Squareback 2 (SB-2)Tourtype SSS Prototype – putter designer Scotty Cameron with the inside track.

In the Bag: Tommy Fleetwood

Nedbank Championship

Driver – TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)

5-wood – TaylorMade Stealth Plus (18.5 degrees)

Utility –TaylorMade Stealth UDI (3)

Irons – TaylorMade P7 TW (4-PW)

Wedges – TaylorMade Hi-Toe 2 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60)

Putter – Odyssey White Hot OG#1

Ball – TP5x Pix

Know the Rules

Q As Player A is preparing to play onto the green, he asks Player B whether there is a bunker located behind the green and what the distance is to the centre of the green. Player B answers both questions. What is the penalty?

A There is no penalty. Under the definition of advice in the Rules of Golf, advice does not include public information.