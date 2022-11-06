Séamus Power misses out as front-running Henley disappears over horizon

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Ultimately, the chase was in vain for Séamus Power in his quest for wins in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour. A week after his Bermuda Championship win, a closing round 68 for a total of 18-under-par 266 left the Waterford man having to accept a tied-third place in the Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, but a finish which saw him jump to number one on the FedEx Cup standings.

Russell Henley was like the hare in a greyhound race who couldn’t be caught, as the American claimed his fourth career win – and first since the 2017 Houston Open – in a brilliant display of front-running with a final round 70 for a winning total of 23-under-par 261, four clear of runner-up Brian Harman.

“I just tried to learn from my past and my screw-ups; all those events I didn’t close on, it hurt. To win is so hard out here and to come down the 18th with a four shot lead was cool,” said Henley, of finally getting back into the winner’s enclosure.

Power went bogey-free in his final round but the putter critically didn’t manage to convert a number of birdie chances that he created in his attempt to play catch-up.

Instead, Power managed just three birdies – on the fourth, fifth and the 13th – in yet another impressive performance tee-to-green as he moved to the top of FedEx Cup of the order of merit points standings for the 2022/’23 wraparound season.

Scottie Scheffler needed a win or solo second to bump Rory McIlroy off the top of the official world rankings, but the Masters champion’s closing 62 saw him finish in that logjam in tied-third. “It’s definitely something I hope to get back to, but it’s not something that’s going to occupy a lot of my thoughts,” insisted Scheffler of that particular duel.

Tom Mckibbin in action at the Club de Golf Alcanada in Alcudia, Spain. Photograph: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Elsewhere, teenager Tom McKibbin saved his best until last in brilliantly securing his full DP World Tour card for next season in firing a closing 66 for a total of six-under-par 282 in the Rolex Grand Final in Mallorca. It was sufficient to earn him a tied-sixth finish in the tournament but, more importantly, earned him the 10th of 20 full cards awarded to the graduates.

The 19-year-old from Holywood, Co Down, had entered the season-ending event in 15th on the rankings but his magnificent 66 to finish – after earlier rounds of 73-73-70 – lifted him to 10th on the order of merit in a tournament won by England’s Nathan Kimsey, who also topped the final ranking to secure the number one card.

“I’ve just learned that I’m good enough and I can put these good events [together] and shoot some very low scores on some harder courses,” said McKibbin on navigating a way through the Challenge Tour to a place on the DP World Tour. McKibbin had eight top-10s, including a runner-up finish in the Irish Challenge, in a fine season where his consistency gave him a strong card heading into his rookie season on the main circuit.

John Murphy failed to earn his full card – closing with a 75 for 295 – in ultimately finishing 44th on the order of merit. That will give him a very strong Challenge Tour category for next season but he has one more chance to earn his DP World Tour card at this week’s Q-School where other Irish players competing are Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin, Jonny Caldwell and Gary Hurley.

On the PGA Champions Tour, 65-year-old Bernhard Langer secured his 44th career win on the seniors’ circuit with a closing 66 for a total of 17-under-par 199 for a six-stroke winning margin over Thonghai Jaidee and Paul Goydos in the Timber Tech Championship in Florida where Pádraig Harrington finished solo fourth.