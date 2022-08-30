Cameron Smith confirms LIV Golf move

The world number two Cameron Smith has been confirmed as the LIV Golf Series’ most high-profile signing, with fellow Australian Marc Leishman also to defect to the rebel tour.

Smith’s future has been the subject of intense speculation since he won the Open at St Andrews in July, but the 29-year-old has now decided to turn his back on the PGA Tour.

Earlier this month, Smith refused to deny reports of $143m deal with the Greg Norman-backed series, but he will now become the first top-10 player to defect to the controversial cash-rich tour.

The likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have already joined the LIV series, along with one other Australian, Matt Jones.

- Guardian