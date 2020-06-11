Golf’s return brings out the big guns; La Liga also back in action with the Seville derby

The PGA Tour returns today for the first time in three months and the Charles Schwab Challenge has brought out the big guns. Ireland’s Graeme McDowell tees off at 1.34pm (Irish time), Shane Lowry begins his round at 2.18pm, while world number one Rory McIlroy tees off at 7.06pm. Ahead of his return at Colonial Country Club in Texas, McIlroy says playing without spectators will “be a little eerie” but necessary: “I feel like my game is pretty sharp. Nothing can compare to getting out there and playing under tournament conditions but, as far as I’m concerned, I’m as sharp as I can be coming in.”

Spanish soccer returned from its Covid-19 hiatus last night as Rayo Vallecano beat Albacete 1-0 in bizarre circumstances - the teams completed the second half of a match that first kicked off six months ago but was suspended due to offensive chanting. Spain’s top-flight La Liga resumes tonight with the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis. Irish clubs are expected to have the FAI’s latest proposals to get the Airtricty League restarted put before them on Thursday morning. Emmet Malone explains that “a somewhat greater sense of optimism seems to exist that a deal might be possible given the general easing of restrictions in wider society and the growing sense that games might not, after all, have to be played behind entirely closed doors or at neutral venues.”